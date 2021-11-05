How to get the Jinx skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Redeem codes)

Fortnite often gives away free cosmetics, but they rarely present entire sets. The game puts cosmetics in sets so that one can have a full matching collection to make a locker preset.

It's better if players have the entire set, which also entices them to buy the full bundles in the Item Shop.

Fortnite often uses content creators and pros to promote itself in the form of gameplay and prizes. With that being said, the game is currently doing a massive giveaway. The creator in question? Ninja. One of the most prominent streamers is live right now giving away codes for the Jinx skin in Fortnite, as well as the full Arcane Jinx set.

Jinx in Fortnite: How to redeem the full set

Those who are fortunate enough to be in Ninja's live stream right now will potentially be recipients of the free code. Other creators and players have also been lucky in that aspect. With that being said, content creators like iFireMonkey are spreading the word, so the codes are going quickly.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Managed to get a code for the Arcane Jinx Set! 💃🕺 Managed to get a code for the Arcane Jinx Set! 💃🕺 https://t.co/VGeNAHma5s

Fortnite players should join Ninja's livestream and have the code redeeming website open. Here are the steps to redeem the code:

Visit this Log into the correct Epic Games account Enter the correct code that has not been used already Open Fortnite and collect rewards

The codes are first come, first served. With all of them being officially live, there will be no delay.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The codes that Ninja is giving away for the Jinx set early will be redeemable in half an hour. The codes that Ninja is giving away for the Jinx set early will be redeemable in half an hour.

Players should redeem them as soon as they can. These codes were recovered from the stream, but may not be active anymore since time is of the essence.

Ninja is back at Fortnite again and is giving away free codes for an entire cosmetic set.( Image via Ninja)

5QEQQ-PQMAG-GTUH3-R3G5A

3C6SL-U4LN3-W6HTZ-QNNPE

PJMSU-YZBDW-SYXVP-T5VXV

Ninja is currently streaming and giving codes away, so players still have the opportunity to get the Jinx skin as well as the entire set in Fortnite.

