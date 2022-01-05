How to get the Final Fortnite present (Crescent Shroom) in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite recently experienced one of the worst server outages in its history. Servers were down for hours without a fix. When they finally came back up, they went down again the next day for a little while. When this has happened in the past, Fortnite players were given a free reward and many expected the same to happen this time around.

There was also the issue that cropped up telling players there was a gift to open in the cabin when there wasn't. That has been remedied with players finally being awarded the final gift. Here's how to get it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

How to unlock the last Fortnite Present in Chapter 3 Season 1

There was a lot of speculation about the final gift, with many finding a glitch that showed it to be a potential Spider-Man skin. The gift boxes were turned red and blue and were labeled from MJ, the popular Spider-Man character who will be joining as an NPC later.

Ultimately, the final gift for the players is not Spider-Man related. The gift won't be released immediately, either. The Crescent Shroom pickaxe has been determined to be the free gift but it won't be here until January 7.

Fortnite @FortniteGame As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! https://t.co/d2xiIDnyl2

The pickaxe will be available for every player who even logged in during WinterFest 2021. It will also be added to the Item Shop at a later date, so even those who don't qualify will be able to have it.

It will also arrive in the Item Shop at a later date. The Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will be granted to everyone who logged in during Winterfest!It will also arrive in the Item Shop at a later date. #Fortnite The Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will be granted to everyone who logged in during Winterfest!It will also arrive in the Item Shop at a later date. #Fortnite https://t.co/d0oUXHVTR9

Fortnite is also kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from January 7 to January 10 to help offset the potential XP lost when players couldn't play. Fortunately, the server issues are not plaguing the game anymore and players can get a free cosmetic and start making up for lost time.

Many players theorized a Spider-Man item would be the reward (Image via Epic Games)

Though it's not a skin and not a Spider-Man cosmetic, which may disappoint some players, a free pickaxe is a stellar reward for players. It will be available when players log in, as a free reward, on the 7th.

