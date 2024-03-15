How to get Midnight Scythe Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Players will be able to get the Midnight Scythe Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This is an official offer made by Epic Games and not a third-party vendor. As such, everyone will be eligible for the Midnight Scythe Pickaxe, which will be released on March 18, 2024. To get this cosmetic item, all players have to do is redeem a V-Bucks card between March 18 and April 14, 2024.

However, this cosmetic item will not be available in all countries. This is what Epic Games had to say:

"Players who redeem a V-Bucks card purchased in countries where they’re available will receive the Midnight Scythe Pickaxe as a bonus digital item, if they redeem it from March 18 to April 14, 2024*. Nothing shines quite like a blade under the moonlight."

That said, while everyone will still receive the mentioned V-Bucks by redeeming the V-Bucks card, they may not be eligible for the bonus. Here is more information for those who want to get the Midnight Scythe Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Eligibility checker to get Midnight Scythe Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

As mentioned by Epic Games, only certain locations will be granted this digital bonus. Here is the list of all countries that are eligible to get the Midnight Scythe Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

New Zealand

Portugal

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

If you live outside these countries, redeeming the V-Bucks card will not grant you the Midnight Scythe Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. That being said, the cosmetic may be added to the Item Shop at a later time. Epic Games will provide information if and when this comes to pass.

Note: The end date for the offer is subject to change as Epic Games has placed an asterisk behind the official end date on the blog.

