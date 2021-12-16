How to get Stealth snow Slone skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Recent Fortnite leaks suggested that a winter-themed variant of the Doctor Slone skin was headed to the game. Many speculated on when and where this skin would arrive, if it was going to be in the Battle Pass, the Item Shop or elsewhere. The Battle Pass came and Slone was nowhere to be found, but a new trailer has confirmed that that skin is in fact coming.

The winter version of Doctor Slone, who appeared to be slain in The End live event, has been confirmed as Stealth Snow Slone. Here's how Fortnite players can get it.

Getting the new Stealth Snow Slone skin in Fortnite Chapter 3

Snow Stealth Slone skin has been confirmed to be the Crew pack skin for January 2022. She arrives and joins a long list of stellar Crew pack skins. Subscribers will be able to get her skin, her pickaxe, weapon wrap and back bling.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey January Crew Pack Description:



January's pack features snow stealth slone, weathering the winter in an insulated io uniform. In addition to the snow stealth slone outfit, this crew pack contains the snow stealth hardcase back bling, sleet spike pickaxe, and snow stealth wrap. January Crew Pack Description:January's pack features snow stealth slone, weathering the winter in an insulated io uniform. In addition to the snow stealth slone outfit, this crew pack contains the snow stealth hardcase back bling, sleet spike pickaxe, and snow stealth wrap.

The Crew Pack subscription, which was introduced for Chapter 2 Season 5, comes with each season's Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks a month, the exclusive skin, related cosmetics and more. The subscription costs about $12 USD each month.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Introducing the Fortnite Crew - the ultimate subscription offer for can’t-miss Fortnite Content. What's included?



-The Battle Pass for Season 5. Yours to keep

-An exclusive monthly Crew Pack

-1,000 V-Bucks each month



Available Dec 2. More info: 👑👑👑Introducing the Fortnite Crew - the ultimate subscription offer for can’t-miss Fortnite Content. What's included?-The Battle Pass for Season 5. Yours to keep-An exclusive monthly Crew Pack-1,000 V-Bucks each monthAvailable Dec 2. More info: fn.gg/FortniteCrew 👑👑👑Introducing the Fortnite Crew - the ultimate subscription offer for can’t-miss Fortnite Content. What's included?-The Battle Pass for Season 5. Yours to keep-An exclusive monthly Crew Pack-1,000 V-Bucks each monthAvailable Dec 2. More info: fn.gg/FortniteCrew https://t.co/XWRwyYAOj8

The trailer released for Stealth Snow Slone shows two different styles of the skin and weapon wraps. Slone is seen in Shifty Shafts, too, so it's definitely coming in this season, since it's still December and players can't get the skin until later.

The inclusion of the Stealth Snow Slone skin in the Crew subscription pack all but confirms that Doctor Slone survived the events of The End, setting up a potentially climactic battle with The Foundation, who was revealed to be Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson's The Foundation seemed to defeat Slone in the live event (Image via Eic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Slone was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7 for the fight against the aliens but has since been revealed to be one of the primary antagonists in the Fortnite lore and storyline. She's likely to continue causing trouble for Fortnite players for many seasons to come, but they can get her winter variant skin with a Crew subscription.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider