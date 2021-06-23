How to get the Summer Midas skin in Fortnite Season 7

Epic Games recently released the v17.10 update for Fortnite Season 7. The much-needed update brought significant changes in terms of gameplay.

Major information related to upcoming items was revealed by data miners. One such piece of data told that gamers would get the Summer Midas skin soon.

Fortnite introduces several new cosmetics and exciting in-game items for loopers every summer. Gamers were eager to learn about the summer events of 2021, and they were not disappointed after the leaks broke out.

Ever since the news was revealed, players have wondered how to get the coveted cosmetic in Fortnite Season 7. This article reveals details of the Summer Midas Skin and how to get it.

Fortnite Season 7: Summer Midas skin to be available soon in the Item Shop

Fortnite has added several characters to the game since its debut in 2017. Some of these characters went on to become absolute favorites among gamers. One such character is Midas that was added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

Data miners recently revealed that Midas cosmetics would be returning to Fortnite soon. Epic will be releasing several summer skin cosmetics, and Midas is a part of that.

Data miners have also revealed that the Summer Midas will be introduced as a bundle available in the Item Shop. Epic is yet to disclose the details of the bundle as well as the cost of buying it.

SUMMER MIDAS pic.twitter.com/id1FZOeMAV — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 22, 2021

It is speculated that the Summer Midas skin will cost around 1000 V-Bucks. Data miners suspect the entire bundle will cost about 1500-2500 V-Bucks. The actual figures will be revealed once Epic comes out with an official statement regarding the same.

The Summer Midas bundle in Fortnite is expected to contain Summer Midas cosmetics and an exclusive summer theme loading screen. The bundle will also feature exclusive back blings and a pickaxe.

Gamers will have the opportunity to switch styles for Summer Midas skin. Loopers can decide whether Summer Midas will be wearing his jacket and sunglasses or not. Gamers can also switch between the Reactive Gold features.

This is all the Item Shop cosmetics added in #Fortnite’s 17.10 update.

The Brat finally gets a backbling and the Knockwurst pickaxe returns, in THE BRAT’S BUNDLE!!!

Midas, Brutus, and Jules have summer skins.

Ayo and Teo, Guild Hen, Trippie Redd, and Levenok get Locker Bundles. pic.twitter.com/nYm0KLT9Dv — Fortnite Facts 2 (@factsfortnite_2) June 22, 2021

The Cosmic Summer event will be over in the first week of July. Therefore, gamers can anticipate the Summer Midas skin to arrive in the Item Shop anytime soon. Some data miners believe that the coveted Summer Midas bundle will be coming to Fortnite next week.

Whether these speculations are true, time will only tell. Until then, loopers will need to wait patiently for the Summer Midas skin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer