Fortnite requires gamers to grind out a significant amount of XP in order to level up in the game. It offers a number of XP quests that players can complete to earn massive XP and rank up their battle pass swiftly.

One of the most popular means to gain XP is by the use of daily quests, which allow gamers to pick up 60,000 XP upon completion. However, these are time-limited quests, and they get refreshed every 24 hours.

Gamers often fail to complete these daily quests owing to their busy schedule and think that they have lost the opportunity to earn thousands upon thousands of XP. However, Fortnite allows gamers to reclaim the XP with the help of a Supercharged XP in-game pop up.

🏆Week 9 Quests are now out🏆

Complete epic quests with the Jonesies to earn 168,000 XP!

Complete all Epic Quests to get the Raven's Rachel Roth style This is the last Epic Quest reward of Season 6!

🐟legendry quest: Catch 250 Fishes 🐟

to earn 133,000 XP!

📦Total XP: 301,000📦 pic.twitter.com/kEe1GG6wZ4 — Jthefox101 | fortnite leaks & news (@jthefox101YT) May 13, 2021

YouTuber Perfect Score revealed the feature that allows loopers to get their Fortnite XP back once they return to the game after a few days. This article will reveal how to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6: How to get Supercharged XP

In order to get Supercharged XP, gamers need to pile up the Quests they receive over the span of a few days. When the quests are refreshed after 24 hours, the daily quest XP gets converted into Supercharged XP.

Supercharged XP doesn’t apply to discovering landmarks or completing challenges that were already done before.

The daily quests can be accessed from the XP Quests section. The three green challenges at the end of the list with a timer are the daily quests and the timer highlights the time left to complete them.

YouTuber Perfect Score reveals that gamers will get Supercharged XP for every basic action, such as opening chests, talking to NPCs, killing opponents, and even building structures. The Supercharged XP bar will get activated and players can see the progress at the bottom of the screen.

Once loopers have claimed the Supercharged XP up to the same value as the XP offered by the daily quests, the Supercharged XP will disappear and gamers will continue gaining XP normally. A lightning icon will keep loopers informed when the Supercharged XP is coming to an end.

This feature by Fortnite is highly beneficial to gamers, as they will get their XP even if they skip playing the game for a few days. Players can activate Supercharged XP in Fortnite once they get back into the action and grind out the XP by simply playing the game.