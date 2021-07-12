How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Season 7: A guide to levelling up quickly

Ranking up tiers in Fortnite is significant for gamers, as it unlocks various in-game rewards from the Battle Pass. However, ranking up in Fortnite Season 7 is not an easy task, as it requires gamers to grind massive amounts of XP.

There are several XP quests in the game that can be completed by performing simple actions in the game. Epic offers several daily quests, as well as weekly quests that are useful in ranking up in Season 7.

The abductions are just the beginning... aliens are settling in, and it looks like they have some inside support. Investigate their true intentions by helping Sunny greet them.



Complete this week's Quest now! pic.twitter.com/yZovmKAfiW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 7, 2021

Gamers can use the Supercharged XP in order to rank up quickly in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Supercharged XP helps gamers rank up faster

Gamers can complete daily quests on a regular basis to claim XPs that helps in ranking up the tiers. However, at times it becomes difficult to log into the game due to a busy schedule. The XP from these unclaimed daily quests gets converted into Supercharged XPs.

Gamers can claim Supercharged XPs once they log into the game the next day. There won't be any notification indicating the Supercharged XPs. However, gamers will notice that the XP bar has changed color from green to golden.

Gamers should take note that every basic action in the game such as eliminating enemies, looting chests, talking to NPCs, building and destroying structures and even consuming items will reward gamers with Supercharged XPs.

Once gamers have claimed the Supercharged XP up to the same value as the XP from the daily quests, the Supercharged XP will disappear and gamers will be able to grind XP normally.

Once you stop playing for about a day or two, supercharged xp will start. Supercharged xp is the game trying to get you up to date. people who play the game every day don’t get any supercharged xp. — PaulXD (@SXtreaming) July 11, 2021

There will be a lightning icon that will indicate that the Supercharged XP is coming to an end in Fortnite Season 7. Gamers should note that the Supercharged XP does not work with challenges that have been completed before.

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass offers some of the most amazing in-game cosmetics and items. These items are locked on various pages of the Battle Pass, and gamers can unlock them by ranking up the tiers. Therefore, gamers can take the help of the Supercharged XP and rank up quickly in Fortnite Season 7.

