How to get the Trespasser Elite skin in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will end today, and players are eager to drop into the next season and check out all the brand new content. However, before players can experience Season 8, they will witness a live event that has been named 'Operation Skyfire.'

Fortnite has also released a collaborative skin that players can use during this event. However, it is an exclusive outfit, and there is a slim chance of seeing it return after the end of Chapter 2 Season 7.

How to redeem the Trespasser skin in Fortnite Season 7?

The Trespasser skin is a collaborative skin that Fortnite launched into the game along with Stream Elements. It was previously made available only to streamers and content creators of the game. However, the Trespasser skin has now made its way into the Fortnite Item Shop.

Players can purchase this from the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks. There is no special backbling available with this outfit. Fortnite players can also redeem this skin for free, but purchasing it will save them from a minimum ten-hour grind.

Streamlabs is offering this skin to those streamers who use their overlay and background. Players will have to stream Fortnite for a minimum of ten hours and fulfill the basic viewership criteria to redeem this skin in Fortnite Season 7.

There is no intel on when this skin will come back to the Item Shop in Fortnite after leaving at the end of Chapter 2 Season 7. This might be the only chance players have to unlock this skin in the game.

What is Operation Sky Fire?

'Operation Skyfire' will see the final fight go down between the Imagined Order and the invading aliens who arrived at the beginning of Season 7. Dr. Slone will lead the war, and rumors suggest a huge blast will take down the hovering Mothership from the sky. The falling debris is also expected to cause mass destruction on the island, which will lead to multiple changes that players will be able to explore in Season 8.

