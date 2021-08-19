How to go for a swim with an alien parasite in Fortnite (Week 11 challenges)

Doctor Slone is again giving Fortnite players weekly challenges as the alien invasion slowly reaches its climax. This week, the 11th, several challenges represent the beginning of a final push for players to earn battle stars and unlock battle pass rewards. One of the Fortnite challenges this week is to take a swim with an alien parasite.

Alien parasites are a new addition this season. These parasites will latch onto the player's head and offer them increased speed and jumping, as well as taking one hit to the head from opposing gunfire. They will sap HP down to 60, though. Here's how to complete their challenge this week.

Take a swim with a Fortnite alien parasite

Alien parasites will be inside green eggs at various places around the map. To break the eggs, they have 30 HP, and the parasites themselves have 75 HP. The eggs will hatch if players approach them.

The eggs will be in observable clusters rather than a few random eggs spaced out across the map. Parasites can also attach to wildlife but eliminating wildlife will transfer the Parasites to the Fortnite player.

Fortnite's new alien parasites will zap health and boost speed and jumping (Image via Epic Games)

Once a parasite is attached, the player can enter a body of water to complete the challenge. This will also remove the parasite, so if players don't want their health dropped, it's best to do this as soon as possible. A few large bodies of water on the map have easy access for Fortnite players to swim with an alien parasite.

There is a rather large lake to the north of Misty Meadows, just to the east of Lazy Lake. The river starts in the center of the map and runs in all different directions, including through Weeping Woods, into the lake at Lazy Lake, past Corny Complex, up to Craggy Cliffs, and into the ocean at Believer Beach. The ocean, which is accessible from most parts of the edge of the map, is also a good place to take a swim.

These Fortnite challenges are live, so players can begin completing them and earning XP and battle stars. There are no Week 11 alien artifacts challenges this week.

