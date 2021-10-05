How to launch from a Corruption Vent in the Sideways in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite has dropped new NPCs and that obviously means new punchcards. As of now, there are no more weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Rather, all NPCs give questlines for players to complete, thereby earning XP and other rewards. One of the newest NPCs is Raven, a popular skin from Chapter 1 Season 3.

Raven will be giving his Dark Skies questline to players who find and speak to him, as long as the Fortnite player has space for it. Players can have up to five questlines open at a time. Here's how to find Raven, get his questline, and launch from a Corruption Vent in the Sideways.

Launching from a Fortnite Corruption Vent in the Sideways

Players can find Raven at Hydro 16, which is a landmark to the east of Sludgy Swamp. There, players can receive the Dark Skies questline and begin completing his challenges.

The first challenge is to break Sideways Rocks. After completing that, players need to launch from corruption vents in the Sideways. This can be completed fairly quickly after the rocks are broken.

Though not as common as Sideways anomalies, players can find these corruption vents in the Sideways that give players a boost. With the already existing low gravity inside, players can easily use these vents to boost up and away from cube monsters or enemy players.

Corruption vents are noticeable by their glow and will launch players up (Image via Epic Games)

Players simply need to hit one corruption vent inside the new dimension and it will satisfy the challenge. This will award them significant amounts of XP and will definitely go a long way towards unlocking battle pass rewards.

Upon completion, the next three stages of the Dark Skies questline will be available. All the quest challenges are listed below:

Destroy Sideways Rocks- 30k XP

Launch from a Corruption Vent in The Sideways- 30k XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways 15 Seconds after gliding- 30k XP

Get headshots from above- 30k XP

Destroy Chests with a Harvesting Tool- 30k XP

All of these challenges are live now and can be completed by Fortnite players to level up in the battle pass.

