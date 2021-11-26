How to launch signal flares in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is nearing the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. That means that players will have very few opportunities to complete all of their challenges before the season ends. There were 28 NPCs this season, and many of them had multiple questlines, so there were tons of challenges for Fortnite players to earn XP.

With the season coming to a close, players are scrambling to finish all of the quests. One of the quests many players still have to complete is the challenge to launch signal flares, which is part of the Ariana Grande questline. Here's how to do it.

Finding Ariana Grande and launching signal flares in Fortnite

Ariana Grande, who is also a Fortnite skin, is the NPC that is located at Believer Beach. She can be found walking around the dock in the middle of the POI. Players can talk to her and select the exclamation point to accept her questline.

Ariana Grande is found on the dock at Believer Beach. (Image via Epic Games)

The first stage players have to complete is to collect and place a record on a turntable. This can be completed at the turntable in Believer Beach, but also at Apres Ski, Retail Row and close to Misty Meadows.

After that, players need to study the Caretaker's footsteps. The Caretaker is the giant entity that spawns the Sideways on the map. Its footsteps can be found in several locations, all of which will be marked on the map.

GamesRadar+ Xbox @OXM How to find and launch signal flares in Fortnite for Ariana Grande trib.al/CuEtIk0 How to find and launch signal flares in Fortnite for Ariana Grande trib.al/CuEtIk0

Players can then collect symbols from eliminated Cube Monsters, which are found in the Sideways. Players will then need to reveal the command symbol, which can be done at locations marked on the map. The final, Legendary stage is to launch signal flares.

There are a few places to do so: Craggy Cliffs, southwest of Dirty Docks, south of Believer Beach, on the mountain southwest of Catty Corner, or on the hillside between The Convergence and Lazy Lake. Only three need to be done.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fortnite players can visit those locations and interact with it to complete the challenge. That will complete Ariana Grande's questline.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan