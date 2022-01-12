How does lightning work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The update that was released earlier today gives Fortnite several new additions. Tornadoes, lightning (as part of the new Chapter 3 weather system) and the flare gun are all in the game now. They're poised to transform Fortnite and add new wrinkles.

Tornadoes have gotten a lot of the attention since everything was initially teased in the Chapter 3 trailer. Lightning flew under the radar but it has the potential to be a dangerous and useful part of the game. Its mechanics will be explored below.

Fortnite lightning: How it works in Chapter 3 Season 1

Lightning is currently in the game. The update was released around 9.00am EST this morning, so players can hop into a match and try out all of the new additions, including the new weather.

Lightning will come out of large, dark and ominous clouds. These clouds will form overhead and begin crackling with lightning. Players on the ground should pay close attention to their whereabouts when that happens.

The areas about to get struck by Fortnite lightning will be obvious. Players will notice lightning flowing across the ground in a moderately large area. There's only a few seconds between that happening and the lightning hitting the ground.

Z0m6ieLeaks  @Z0m6ieLeaks



(Trying to Find one Up Close Right Now ) Here’s what a Lightning Cloud Looks Like from a distance! #Fortnite (Trying to Find one Up Close Right Now Here’s what a Lightning Cloud Looks Like from a distance! #Fortnite (Trying to Find one Up Close Right Now 😅) https://t.co/CHhlWaa1Wv

After that happens, it works very similarly to a firefly jar. The surrounding area will be lit and fire will begin spreading. The ground along with trees, buildings, vehicles and players will catch on fire.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Read all about some new weather arriving on the Island.



fn.gg/Storms Today's Island forecast: extreme weather including tornadoes and lightning storms!Read all about some new weather arriving on the Island. Today's Island forecast: extreme weather including tornadoes and lightning storms!Read all about some new weather arriving on the Island.fn.gg/Storms https://t.co/wqiGcSZM3X

However, even if a player happens to get hit by Fortnite lightning, it's not the end of the match. In fact, it only inflicts 10 damage. It also gives players a speed boost as if they just consumed a hot pepper.

Also Read Article Continues below

The effects are intended to offset the damage taken from lightning, but it might urge one consider the benefits of intentionally getting struck. It can be used in certain circumstances to help players get out of the storm faster or reach a location (like a supply drop) quicker.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul