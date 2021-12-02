How long will the server downtime last for Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has entertained loopers since September. However, after several months of intense action, it is finally time to wave goodbye to the Cubes. Meanwhile, loopers are at work and have revealed some details about Fortnite Chapter 3, but most of it remains a mystery even to this day.

Prior to the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, gamers will see an end-of-season event. The countdown timer is already up and running and leaks hint towards a Black Hole event.

The Convergence is complete and the countdown to The End has begun



Like this tweet to be reminded to join the Chapter 2 Finale on December 4 at 4 PM ET.

One major concern is the probable downtime for the new chapter in Fortnite. Several pieces of information on the matter have recently been revealed and it seems there is a confirmation regarding the same.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Downtime will be for three days

The end of each season in Fortnite is marked by a live event demonstrating the progress of the storyline. Gamers look forward to the end-of-season event to know what to expect next season in terms of content and probable cosmetics.

The live event gives way to a downtime, after which players can access the brand new season. Usually, the seasonal downtime lasts a few hours. However, the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will give way to a new chapter altogether. Therefore, it is certain that the downtime will be longer than the normal stint.

Popular content creator SinX6 recently uncovered a great deal of information regarding the downtime of Fortnite Chapter 3. In one of his videos, he revealed that the Xbox Store shows December 7 to be the end date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

This is interesting as the countdown timer is set to end on December 4 and the live event will commence at 4.00 pm ET the same day. It is anticipated that the live event will be of around 15 to 20 minutes in its entirety, following which the island will be engulfed by a massive black hole.





Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET



Welcome to the beginning of The End.
Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET

The servers will go under maintenance right after the live event. Therefore, it is evident that the servers are going offline on December, while the Xbox Store reveals the end date to be December 7. To clarify, the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 3 will be three days.

Following the live event, the developers will release a new chapter with a new map altogether. A new Battle Pass as well as new characters will be introduced. Epic will need considerable time to add and implement the changes and a three-day downtime seems justified.

