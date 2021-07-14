How to redeem LeBron James Fortnite skin for free: Redeem code and other details

Fortnite Season 7 started with a bang via the introduction of the Alien theme on the island. The developers introduced several new features to the game that have kept the season interesting, and gamers were left investigating the unexplored entities of the island.

The introduction of the Cosmic Summer event introduced several new cosmetics to the island. Fortnite cosmetics are one of the most significant aspects of the game, and loopers look forward to these events to get hold of coveted skins.

Data miners have revealed that LeBron James will be coming to Fortnite Season 7 as an Icon Series skin. It was recently revealed that Epic Games has rolled out several codes to redeem the coveted skin for free.

Ever since this news was revealed, players have been eager to own the iconic cosmetic in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: LeBron James skin up for grabs with in-game code

Data miners have revealed that the iconic basketball player will feature as an iconic skin in the current season. Epic is known for its collaborations with some of the most famous names in the popular culture segment.

These collabs are extremely popular among gamers as they are often rewarded with specific in-game skins and other items.

The news regarding the inclusion of LeBron James broke the internet, and it was evident that gamers are looking forward to the coveted cosmetic.

MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. The King has arrived. @KingJames is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more.https://t.co/cfF6AmKqjA pic.twitter.com/8WklIyTRqz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2021

Data miner Hypex recently revealed that Epic has rolled out the Tune Squad LeBron James cosmetic for free. To claim this free skin in Fortnite, gamers will be required to put in a specific code.

Code to redeem LeBron James cosmetic in Fortnite Season 7: rlfac-dvx9y-7n4f7-lukck

The code works again but you have to type it in all lowercase rlfac-dvx9y-7n4f7-lukck https://t.co/B07MOf3PPu — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 13, 2021

Gamers should note that this code only works in lower cases. Another warning that needs to be issued is that it is available for limited users. Loopers are advised to use it as soon as possible to get hold of the coveted skin in Fortnite Season 7.

Gamers who cannot access the LeBron James skin in Fortnite through this code have no reason to feel dejected. The cosmetic will come as an Icon Series skin in the game, and they can buy this awaited skin in exchange for a few thousand V-Bucks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer