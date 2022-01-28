How to turn on footsteps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

There's one feature that nearly all Fortnite players have enabled. The Visual Sound Effects feature allows players to see all audio cues in a match. Players use it most for when an opponent is nearby, as they can see the location of the footsteps.

However, it is also useful for action (building, gunfire) happening in the distance, as well as chest locations.

The feature was introduced as an aid for those with difficulty hearing or who couldn't play with volume. Unsurprisingly, it quickly became the go-to for most Fortnite players. Here's how to enable it in Chapter 3 Season 1.

How to enable Visual Sound Effects in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The first step to enable this feature is to go to settings. This can be done in the lobby or at any point during a match. The settings tab can be accessed by pressing the start button or equivalent for the console.

Christian @holleywood6390 Fortnite mess with footsteps? I used to be able to tell you how long it would take for someone to be on me. Now i cant even hear them until im getting shotgunned in the back. Even visualize sounds wont pick it up Fortnite mess with footsteps? I used to be able to tell you how long it would take for someone to be on me. Now i cant even hear them until im getting shotgunned in the back. Even visualize sounds wont pick it up

Clicking on the gear icon will bring up several options, the first of which is settings.

Players need to navigate to the audio section on the sixth tab on the menu. The second section, labeled "Sound,” will have the option.

Lawrence Metten 💙 @LawrenceMetten @jamie_b818 Very cool! I recommend checking out the "Visualize Sound Effects" setting in @FortniteGame which displays nearby gunshots, building, footsteps, etc in a radial indicator around the reticle @jamie_b818 Very cool! I recommend checking out the "Visualize Sound Effects" setting in @FortniteGame which displays nearby gunshots, building, footsteps, etc in a radial indicator around the reticle

The "Visualize Sound Effects" option is located towards the bottom of the section. If it's toggled to ‘Off’, players can toggle it to ‘On’. On doing so, they will be able to see all sound effects in the game.

Visualize Sound Effects option (Image via Epic Games)

The feature is extremely helpful, but many Fortnite pros consider it overpowered. However, this isn't necessarily a negative. SypherPK, one of the pros of the game, released a video a few weeks ago telling everyone to turn the setting on. Many other content creators have made similar statements.

Ultimately, players can use it if they want, but they don't have to. It is more of a challenge to identify where Fortnite players are without the footsteps, but many players enjoy the added difficulty.

Edited by Saman