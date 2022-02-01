How Victory Royales changed in Fortnite (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3 evolution)

Since the debut of Fortnite Battle Royale, the ultimate goal has been to win. A Victory Royale has always been what every player in the lobby is attempting to earn.

Ultimately, 99 players do not achieve that goal each match (less for duos, trios and squads, of course). When the Victory Royale banner pops up on the screen, players know they've finally made it.

That banner has undergone several changes over the years. The original banner is not like the banner that players see in Chapter 3 Season 1. Here's how it has evolved over the years.

Evolution of the Fortnite Victory Royale up until Chapter 3 Season 1

The first season of Fortnite looks almost nothing like the current season. The scenery has changed, the graphics improved, and there are many skins. Naturally, the Victory Royale has changed, too.

The original Victory Royale banner was simple. There was a slightly tattered, holographic blue rectangle across the centre of the screen. On that rectangle was a large "#1" on the right side. In the centre, the familiar words were plastered.

The original Victory Royale (Image via Epic Games)

That remained the same until Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. The new Victory Royale had the dramatic slow-motion end that players are familiar with today. The banner that popped up was also different. It was no longer rectangular, much more expansive and had two rows of text.

The new Victory Royale (Image via Epic Games)

There have been other Victory Royales for different game modes. The following game modes all had specifically tailored banners for their victors:

Avengers Endgame

Getaway

Dance Domination

Creative mode

Air Royale

Wick's Bounty

Horde Rush

Summer Royale

Nightmare Royale

Payload

Dropzone

Operation Royale

Marvel (Chapter 2 Season 4)

Shockwave

Bounty Royale

Escape Royale

Impostors

ً MIYEON DAY 📌🐣 @yjheoni the clip of me winning my 2nd victory royale omg the clip of me winning my 2nd victory royale omg https://t.co/jzpB7q1dDB

The final change that the banner has undergone is due to the addition of Victory Crowns. With Victory Crowns, players will experience a different banner if they win.

The final Victory Royale change (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Victory Royale showcases the Victory Crown and is gold-coloured instead of blue.

The banner has changed significantly over the years. It may be completely different in future seasons than the one players know from this season.

