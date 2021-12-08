“I dropped the wood on him”: Fortnite star Ninja reacts to pulling off a sick play in Chapter 3

Fortnite star Ninja has been steadily making a return to Fortnite. Even before the massive finale to Chapter 2 Season 8, Ninja was playing Fortnite consistently for the first time in a long time. Obviously, a ton of players have returned to the game for Chapter 3 since it was a huge and well-needed update.

Ninja is no different, as he's kept playing Fortnite, much to the pleasure of his fans. Recently, he shared a rather unique clip that was impossible prior to Chapter 3 and incredibly impressive.

Ninja posts one of the most impressive clips in the early days of Fortnite Chapter 3

Some trees in Chapter 3 can actually be chopped down. All trees can still be farmed for wood, but a few trees will act as if they were chopped from the bottom with an axe and fall over like any tree in real life would.

Ninja used this knowledge to his advantage, taking out a tree right in front of an enemy's building. He probably didn't intend for what happened next to happen, but it made for arguably the most impressive play of the young chapter.

Ninja @Ninja dropping the wood on em' dropping the wood on em' https://t.co/oVaOyBEsCj

Ninja shot out the tree in front of the enemy and watched as it fell onto the build, which was a last resort to stop the falling log. It ultimately failed, breaking a few builds and dealing a whopping 100 damage to the player, cracking the shield.

Fortnite introduced a new chopped tree mechanic this chapter (Image via Epic Games)

This is a brand new feature and many players might not have even realized that the tree could deal damage. Many players in the future might try to do this as a strategy. Others will just have to be more careful with trees.

The new chapter is very new and it's got a ton of new features. Even the simple mechanic of chopping a tree down adds a little bit more to Fortnite and the potential for a really cool play, just like Ninja's.

