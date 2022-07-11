"I hate my dad bro": Fortnite pro breaks down crying after his dad destroys his setup

Fortnite pro Rem posted a video of his computer setup during the FNCS qualifiers which has been destroyed by his father. He was in tears trying to cope with what had just happened.The pain in his voice was palpable in the video, which was shared by Jake Lucky.

In the video, he broke down in tears, saying:

"Nice.... like, I hate my dad, bro. What the f***? Like he just smashed like all this s***! What the f***?"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This is Rem, a Fortnite player whose dad smashed his entire setup during FNCS this weekend… wtf This is Rem, a Fortnite player whose dad smashed his entire setup during FNCS this weekend… wtf https://t.co/pMExW5XxsU

Rem's father destroys his setup during ongoing Fortnite Championship Series

Rem is clearly quite upset over the incident as he is currently unable to play Fortnite during the peak of the competitive season. It is a bad time for any computer mishaps for competitive players, especially if those mishaps make the computer completely unusable.

Jake Lucky went on to say that he is planning on interviewing Rem and gave some context for the situation.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I spoke with him, he said he had to go to a family members house mid tournament, his dad gave him a couple minutes to get off, when Rem refused, he smashed everything



He was only able to recover his 1080ti I spoke with him, he said he had to go to a family members house mid tournament, his dad gave him a couple minutes to get off, when Rem refused, he smashed everything He was only able to recover his 1080ti

Rem has set up a GoFundMe for the PC so that he can hopefully return to prominence and continue playing the game he loves, as well as other titles if he chooses to.

rem @remedyfv I'm raising money for PC Set up completely destroyed.. Click to Donate gofund.me/ac492925 I'm raising money for PC Set up completely destroyed.. Click to Donate gofund.me/ac492925

Rem stated that his dad didn't add a penny for the setup that he later destroyed, which only makes the situation worse.

rem @remedyfv the worst part is i payed for it all my dad didnt pitch in a penny the worst part is i payed for it all my dad didnt pitch in a penny

FNCS schedule for Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite is currently in the middle of FNCS qualifiers. The tournament began last week and things are heating up in preparation for this season's top competitive event. For Chapter 3 Season 3, now is a great time to be a professional player as it is the best part of the season.

Although it appears Rem will not be participating, the schedule is set up for this season's Fortnite Championship Series. Here's what Epic Games had to say about it:

"We’ll be covering all 3 FNCS Qualifiers on July 10, 15, and 17. Coverage continues with the FNCS Semi-Finals on July 22-24, and the Finals on August 13 and 14. Our official English Broadcasts will focus on the NA East and Europe server regions this season."

They even shared the broadcast schedule.

Epic Games shared the broadcast schedule (Image via Epic Games)

As usual, there are Twitch drops for viewers who tune in:

"This time around you can earn the Seeker's Strike Loading Screen, King and Champion Spray, Peaceful Emoji, and the Champion's Honor Backbling. These items may also be available in the Fortnite in-game Item Shop at a later date."

As always, two-factor authentification is required to unlock rewards, as is the connection between the Twitch account and the Epic Games account.

