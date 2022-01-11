Is the Leviathan axe faster than others in Fortnite? (Pay-to-win)

Fortnite cosmetics are intended to be even across the board. No cosmetic should ideally give any kind of advantage, though that doesn't always happen. The built-in emote for Mystique, which allows her to shape-shift into the skin she just killed, has been shown to be advantageous many times. That's an unfortunate advantage from Epic Games' perspective.

Another such example is the Leviathan pickaxe, which is reportedly giving an advantage to Fortnite players. Here's what they're picking up on.

Does Leviathan pickaxe give Fortnite players an advantage?

The Leviathan Axe harvesting tool comes out of the Gaming Legends Series. It was released with the Oathbreaker set as part of the collaboration with God of War, and costs 1,000 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

The Oathbreaker set is a collaboration with God of War (Image via Epic Games)

Pros like Bugha, Benjyfishy, Lechy and more have been using this pickaxe almost exclusively, and there's good reason for it. Many consider it to be the best pickaxe in the game, but there also might be another reason.

In the past, Epic Games has slightly messed up the values with certain pickaxes. The Codeaxe pickaxe swung faster than other harvesting tools, so it provided players with an advantage, and many players believe the Leviathan Axe does the same.

One YouTuber set out to find out whether this was another Epic Games mishap and if the pros were using the pickaxe for an advantage.

Ultimately, he determined that there was no advantage to using it. The swing speed was the same as other pickaxes. The range didn't extend further, nor did the damage increase from the standard 20.

There is no discernible difference between the default pickaxe and the Leviathan Axe.

Also Read Article Continues below

It seems that players love the Leviathan Axe because of its novel design and is one of the few reactive pickaxes the game offers. The pickaxe gets frostier as players harvest materials, which is a big draw.

Edited by Saman