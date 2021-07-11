Is it possible to get more Refund Tickets in Fortnite Season 7?

Refund Tickets in Fortnite can be significant in returning old and useless item shop purchases to earn V-Bucks in the game. However, getting hold of Refund Tickets in Fortnite is a tricky affair.

Epic does not give away Refund Tickets for free, nor is it available from the Item Shop or Redeem Codes. The only way to get them is when Epic itself rewards them or there are events through which they can be collected.

Recently, it was reported that there is a method by which gamers can get hold of some Refund Tickets in Fortnite Season 7.

Collecting Refund Tickets in Fortnite Season 7 requires some simple steps

Refund Tickets in Fortnite are hard to come across. However, there are ways in which gamers can wiggle their way into convincing Epic that these tickets should be rewarded to them.

In order to get a hold of some Refund Tickets in Fortnite Season 7, gamers should first exhaust their Lifetime Refund Requests.

After that, they will be required to pause the game and head towards the "Reporting/Feedback" option under Menu.

I regret so much that I wasted a refund ticket on this. By the way, it was my first refund ticket I used ever, and I haven't used any since and will not do so either. pic.twitter.com/M3fWssCLcE — 🐟 DanteMinceraft 🐟 (@DanteMinceraft) July 8, 2021

Once gamers are in the Report/Feedback menu, they will be required to click on the "Report a Bug" option. The menu will open up and players must navigate to the "Shop, Locker, and Lobby" option.

Inside the Shop, Locker, and Lobby menu, there will be an option that reads "Rewards I earned aren't appearing". Gamers should click on this option and click on "Accept" to continue.

In order to get free Refund Tickets in Fortnite, gamers will have to follow some more steps to complete the procedure. Loopers will be required to pause the game and navigate to the "Reporting/Feedback" menu.

From there, they will be required to go to the "Report a Bug" option. From the drop-down menu, gamers must go to the end of the list to the "Others" option.

After clicking on "Others," they will be required to click on Accept and complete the procedure. Once the bug has been reported, gamers will be required to send a message to the developers for Refund Tickets.

It won't end there as players will need to go to the chat option in the Locker. In the chat box, they must type: HTTP_Refund_Ticket_Free_OWN/88900110255777/OWN

The user will be contacted soon by the developers to inquire about the issue raised to get a hold of Refund Tickets in Fortnite.

Fortnite loopers are sure to receive Refund Tickets in Fortnite within a week of raising the issue.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul