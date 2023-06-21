Is Ranked mode disabled in Fortnite? Status as of June 21, 2023

Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite has not been without issues. It debuted about two weeks ago and has presented a few glitches as well as bugs. One of them involves Ranked mode. For the time being, the popular mode has been disabled because of it. However, Ranked is likely to return at some point. Epic hasn't said it's removing the mode entirely. This is just a temporary removal that will help them work on an issue.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We’ve temporarily disabled Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build while we investigate a crashing issue.



We’ll provide an update when Ranked is available again.



Epic Games couldn't figure out how to fix a crashing problem. So the developers had to remove Ranked. The initial removal came at about 10 am EST on June 20.

Fortnite still has no update on Ranked mode

FortniteStatus is always quick to alert the community when an issue has been resolved. Unfortunately, after more than 24 hours, one update regarding Ranked has come about.

At almost 7 pm on June 20, the aforementioned page tweeted:

"We are continuing to investigate the crashes in Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build. The modes have been disabled again and we will provide an update when we have more information."

Since then, there have been no updates about the game mode. Right now, players are unable to enter Ranked and are resorting to standard Battle Royale or Zero Build.

Ranked mode is temporarily disabled (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, since this mode has been temporarily removed from the title, there are no troubleshooting methods anyone can try right now. This means resetting the title or logging out and then back in won't alleviate the problem.

In the meantime, pay attention to the FortniteStatus' official Twitter page as well as the Epic Games website. They will offer information regarding the return of Ranked as soon as it is available. Until then, enjoy regular game modes, Creative, or even Save the World as the developers work to fix whatever was causing this title to crash.

