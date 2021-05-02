Is Travis Scott coming back to Fortnite?: Everything known so far

Is Travis Scott coming back to Fortnite? This is a question on every Fortnite fan's mind.

The Astronomical event in 2020 was one of the biggest collaborations in Fortnite at the time. Travis Scott got around 12.3 million viewers for the concert. The collaboration also introduced the iconic Travis Scott skin, a glider, and some awesome cover art.

Ever since the event's conclusion, fans have wanted another chance to purchase the Travis Scott skin as it's now quite rare and has an iconic status in Fortnite. Despite the recent rumors, there doesn't seem to be any confirmation of a future Travis Scott collaboration.

Day 6 of asking for Travis Scott to come back pic.twitter.com/xzLuicXVq8 — Epoxy Foxy (@Foxygam16118965) April 24, 2021

Is Travis Scott Coming Back to Fortnite?

Though it would be the ultimate win for players to get Travis Scott back in Fortnite, it seems like fans may never see him again. There was a lot of hype around his birthday this week, but nothing ended up happening.

There were no updates or leaks suggesting a return, at least none with credible facts.

Happy Birthday Travis Scott, you've always been my favorite Fortnite character‼️😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/p6SN6uyPnN — Snapback Kid Kruse 🐐 (@kruuuuuse) April 30, 2021

Twitter users have also discovered that the Travis Scott files were deleted sometime this week. If Epic Games has already gone as far as deleting the tabs, then chances are that players may never see him again.

Since people are asking, like I tried to confirm right away, this isn't a joke tweet :/ pic.twitter.com/oOO3bNIcBw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 23, 2021

Something else to note is that Fortnite has brought back some older skins, emotes, and other cosmetics. These were items that were gone from the game for well over two years.

Ultimately, it seems like Travis Scott will not be returning to Fortnite based on the evidence available at the moment. One of the reasons for this could be that it's still quite vivid in the memory of most Fortnite fans.