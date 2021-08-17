Kevin the Cube is back in Fortnite Season 7

After months of speculation, Kevin the Cube has finally returned to Fortnite. The v17.40 update has rolled out several new items to the game, including a new LTM. Fortnite Season 7 has been an amazing experience for gamers, and Epic has added the popular item to the game to end things on a sweet note.

Fortnite Season 7 will be over in the first half of September. Epic has done a commendable job by adding new elements through regular content updates and hotfixes. The developers are focused and want to continue the streak of success till the very end.

This article will talk about the return of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Return of Kevin the Cube adds a new dynamic to the game

Kevin the Cube has been one of the most popular items in the Fortnite franchise. It was first introduced in Chapter 1, Season 5, and, after many months, suddenly disappeared from the island.

The disappearance of the Cube sparked fresh debate among players. Many believed that the Cube would be returning to the game soon. Rumors regarding the arrival of the Cube used to surface during every major update. However, the rumors proved to be mere anticipations that never came true.

It was recently revealed that the Cube has finally made its appearance in the game following the v17.40 update.

Popular data miner FortTory initially reported a special room inside the Weapons Lab of the IO. It was reported that the room has a purple glow, but there is nothing inside it.

This is also a room in the Weapons Lab of the IO.



It has a purple glow but nothing inside... mmm pic.twitter.com/9nB0s1E8EX — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

After a while, FortTory reported that the inside of the room houses the coveted cube, and its illumination causes the purple glow.

Another data miner, iFireMonkey, confirmed the news by reporting the presence of the Cube inside the Weapon Lab of the IO.

Players are obviously excited beyond measure to have Kevin the Cube added back to the game. However, this inclusion adds a new question to the mix. Gamers and data miners are clueless regarding the function of Cube in Fortnite Season 7.

Players are unsure whether it will influence the game in some way. Several players even reported that Epic had added the Cube to aid the transition into Season 8.

There are currently numerous speculations surrounding the Cube, all of which will be answered in due time. Players are advised to keep an eye on the proceedings. It is being speculated that the mystery surrounding Kevin the Cube will slowly unfurl.

