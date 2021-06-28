KSI is now in Fortnite, but not the way you think

Fortnite has a long list of successful collaborations with popular cultural icons. It was recently revealed that Epic has collaborated with popular YouTuber and rapper KSI.

Fortnite Season 7 kicked off with the Spire exploding and the Foundation escaping the Zero Point. Epic has introduced several new aspects following the v17.10 update, including Alien Parasites, summer-themed cosmetics, and new NPCs.

Loopers have been thoroughly enjoying the Alien-themed season, and the recent inclusion of KSI in Fortnite only adds to the excitement.

Loopers can groove to KSI's song while traveling In Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite has been on a collaboration spree with popular names in the music industry for the past few seasons. The game even hosted two live digital music events with Marshmello and Travis Scott. These events have been immensely successful.

KSI has been actively campaigning to promote his album "AOTP." As a result, he has garnered a lot of attention from media outlets, given the album's potential release. "AOTP" is scheduled to be released on July 16th.

Epic seized the opportunity and has collaborated with the rapper. However, the Fortnite x KSI collaboration event is different from other events.

One of the songs from "AOTP" has been added to the game. It was recently revealed that players will hear one of KSI's upcoming songs every time they enter a vehicle.

One of the songs from my AOTP album is out now on Fortnite 👀 pic.twitter.com/p186LEbkFg — LORD KSI (@KSI) June 27, 2021

The song has been added as a radio track. As a result, loopers can vibe the song while rotating.

Heres the @KSI song on the fortnite radio pic.twitter.com/jdw266diI0 — Oxo (@OxoTGS) June 27, 2021

The inclusion of KSI in Fortnite sparked fresh debate regarding Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's live events.

During the Epic vs Apple trial, several classified documents were leaked to the public. Some of these documents highlight in-game information and ideas for prospective live events.

One of the documents revealed Epic's prospective plans to collaborate with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. The event was expected to take place in 2020 but got delayed due to unknown reasons.

The recent Fortnite x KSI collaboration event has reignited chatter about these events featuring Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, the publisher has not officially revealed much about the collaboration.

