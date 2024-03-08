LEGO Fortnite update v29.00 patch notes revealed

The LEGO Fortnite update v29.00 patch notes are online. They detail everything that is coming to the game mode with the latest update. This includes an announcement regarding the steering wheel's upcoming launch later this month, LEGO kits, the ability to display the Legendary fish, and plenty more.

The LEGO-inspired Fortnite mode has been an instant fan favorite ever since its launch. The aesthetic fitted well with players and their antics, with the developer gradually pushing new content over the last couple of months.

Read on below to find the entire LEGO Fortnite update v29 patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite update v29.00 patch notes explored

The LEGO Fortnite update v29.00 patch notes are as follows:

QUITE THE CATCH!

Quite the catch in LEGO Fortnite v29.00 patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

After v28.30, we’re sure many of you are experts at fishing. Turk would be proud! As promised, you can now display the Legendary fish you’ve caught.

A LOTTA OUTFITS GET A LEGO STYLE!

You look good in brick. In v29.00, many Fortnite Outfits are getting a LEGO Style for the first time! These fan favorites are just a few of them:

Beach Bomber

Brite Agent

Burnout

Chomp Sr

Hime

Marshmello

Maven

Spider Knight

Toxic Trooper

Vertex

Marshmello in LEGO Fortnite v29.00 patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

LEGO KITS ENTER THE FORTNITE SHOP

If you’re wantin’ to add some fresh scenery to your world, LEGO Kits are coming to the Fortnite Shop on March 9 at 7 PM ET! LEGO Kits include Builds, Building Parts, or Decor items. With the LEGO Kit bundles below, check out what you can start adding to your Villages!

BEACHSIDE BOULEVARD BUNDLE

Beachside Boulevard Bundle in LEGO Fortnite v29.00 patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

What’s cozier than sun, sea, and sand? The Beachside Boulevard Bundle costs 1,900 V-Bucks and includes:

LEGO Kit with 7 Builds

LEGO Kit with 44 Decor items

DURRR BURGER BUNDLE

Durr Burger Bundle in LEGO Fortnite v29.00 patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

Order up! The Durrr Burger Bundle costs 2,000 V-Bucks and includes:

LEGO Kit with 3 Builds

LEGO Kit with 41 Decor items

LION KNIGHTS’ CASTLE BUNDLE

Lion Knight's Castle Bundle in LEGO Fortnite v29.00 patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

Make your Village as grand as legendary LEGO castles. The Lion Knights’ Castle Bundle comes to the Shop on March 16 at 8 PM ET and can be purchased for 2,500 V-Bucks. It includes:

LEGO Kit with 10 Builds

LEGO Kit with 64 Decor items

Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items are available in your LEGO Fortnite Build Menu after purchase, and require resources to be built in Survival worlds. This content can be placed in:

Your worlds

Up to eight of your friends' worlds per week

Yes, you can use the stuff in your LEGO Kit in both your worlds and friends’ worlds, so share the fun! Content in LEGO Kits does not grant a gameplay advantage. Also, alongside LEGO Kits, we’ll continue to add free Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to LEGO Fortnite over time!

MAJOR BUG FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Bug fixes and adjustments in LEGO Fortnite v29.00 patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

GAMEPLAY

Your constructs are less likely to break unexpectedly. We’re continuing to work on this issue, especially when it comes to constructs inside caves.

Wheel attachments will no longer teleport and damage constructs.

Players will no longer teleport as a result of getting up from a chair.

Villagers assigned to the Loom will no longer give incorrect resources.

Villagers following you can now follow you on stairs!

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Crashes are less likely when you’re exiting caves.

General crashes are less likely.

Fixed an issue where players could open the crafting menu while upgrading the crafting bench.

