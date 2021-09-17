Lok Bot pack in Fortnite: What is it, how to redeem, price and more

Lok Bot Fortnite pack was a recent release for the Save the World side of the game. The Lok Bot pack could be purchased from Epic Games.

Recently, players who purchased the pack were awarded 500 V-Bucks due to a communication error from Fortnite. Fortnite Battle Royale players shouldn't be concerned with this as the refund is strictly for Save the World players who purchased this pack.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Players who purchased the Lok-Bot Starter Pack from 8 PM ET on 8/17 through 8 PM ET on 9/6, 2021, have been granted 500 V-Bucks as a make good due to a communication error on our end.



Although it's not quite as popular as the Fortnite: Battle Royale side, the Save the World game is quite popular and there are tons of players who play and purchase packs like this one. Here's how players can get it and what it entails.

How to get Lok Bot in Fortnite

The Lok Bot pack can be purchased through the Epic Games website as well as the Fortnite app, wherever players are playing (Xbox, Android, Nintendo Switch, etc).

The Lok Bot pack features the following items:

Access to “Save the World” PvE Campaign

Lok Bot Hero

Lok Bot Outfit (usable in Battle Royale & Creative)

Lok Blok Back Bling (usable in Battle Royale & Creative)

Lok Pick Pickaxe (usable in Battle Royale & Creative)

Lok-Bot Challenges: Earn up to 1,000 V-Bucks and 1,000 X-Ray Tickets by completing Save the World daily quests.

Lok Bot is a hero that players can use in Save the World. Heroes are the avatars they will be in the game and have various benefits and drawbacks. Each one is unique and falls into one of four classes: Outlanders, Soldiers, Constructors and Ninjas.

Fortnite heroes, in Save the World, can come in all shapes and sizes. Image via Epic Games

Lok Bot is a skin for Battle Royale players that many have, but for this pack and the refund, it is strictly on the Save the World side of Fortnite. Battle Royale players shouldn't see a refund, and if they do, it could be a mistake.

The pack is available for $15.99 USD, however, on the Epic Games Store it is currently on sale for $11.99 USD.

