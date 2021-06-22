Lucky Landing & Butter Barn return to Fortnite Season 7, but there is a twist

Popular POIs Lucky Landing and Butter Barn are making comebacks to Fortnite Season 7. However, gamers won't be able to visit these POIs on the Fortnite map.

POIs in Fortnite boast adequate loot pools that attract loopers. The POIs also serve as spawn points for various NPCs. Loopers interact with these NPCs to get hold of exclusive weapons and quests.

Lucky Landing and Butter Barn are two of the most popular POIs that were introduced to Fortnite. The removal of these two POIs from the island disappointed gamers.

Epic is bringing the POIs back and gamers have expressed their excitement following the revelation. This article will reveal the details regarding Butter Barn and Lucky Landing in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Lucky Landing and Butter Barn are inside the Alien Mothership

Towards the end of Season 6, it was reported that aliens were abducting and teleporting gamers. It marked the transition towards the Alien-themed Season 7.

In Fortnite Season 7, loopers had the option to confiscate UFOs and abduct enemies to eliminate them. There was also an Alien Mothership that hovered above, but it was beyond the reach of gamers.

Data miners have recently revealed that following the v17.10 update, the Mothership will deploy specific UFOs named "Abducters" that will abduct gamers and drag them inside the Mothership.

The Mother Ship will deploy new UFOs named "Abducters" and they'll abduct you to the inside of the UFO!



This is NOT in Competitive! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

It was also revealed by data miners that gamers will come across several POIs such as Butter Barn and the Lucky Landing inside the Mothership.

Inside The Mother Ship there's actual abducted POIs like Lucky Landing & Butter Barn! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

As mentioned above, Butter Barn and the Lucky Landing are two of the most popular POIs in Fortnite. Butter Barn was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5, however, it was removed with the commencement of Season 6.

Lucky Landing is way older than Butter Barn. The POI was added in March 2018 during Fortnite Season 3 and stayed until Fortnite Season X.

It is speculated that the Mothership will consist of several other POIs too. Gamers are also hoping that some special quests and challenges will be rolled out involving the Mothership.

The inclusion of POIs inside the Alien Mothership sparked off fresh debates regarding the storyline of Fortnite. Gamers and data miners will be speculating on a lot of theories regarding the same. It remains to be seen how Epic will be proceeding with the plot following the recent revelation.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod