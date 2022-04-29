More proof of Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaboration surfaces 

Following its triumphant collaboration with Naruto, Fortnite might be planning to include more anime skins in the Item Shop.

Many anime series like Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Demon Slayer, among others, have gained worldwide recognition lately. The anime industry is growing at an unprecedented rate and Epic Games would undoubtedly want to capitalize on that.

DBZanto @dbzanto Goku and Vegeta when?

Can't get enough of these Naruto skin videos in FortniteGoku and Vegeta when? Can't get enough of these Naruto skin videos in Fortnite 😂 Goku and Vegeta when? https://t.co/6kZNKWnx0B

Some leaks hint towards Fortnite x Attack on Titan during Chapter 3 Season 2 or later.

Fortnite leakers discover Manga Crew bundle in the files

Ever since Naruto and Team 7 arrived on the island and saved the Loopers, there have been frequent rumors regarding another anime crossover. Fans of One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and Attack on Titan have been expecting their favorite anime characters to be available in the Item Shop.

Mustard Plays @MustardPlays This is my plea for a Goku and Vegeta skin in #Fortnite This is my plea for a Goku and Vegeta skin in #Fortnite! https://t.co/03xl0MvaM7

However, the first solid leak about an imminent anime crossover came in the form of an 'Anime Legends' set added to the game with the latest update. It is codenamed Manga Crew in the files and hints towards anime skins.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey As a reminder, we have an "Anime Legends" set that was added this update (codenamed Manga Crew).



Overall, it's very interesting to see this site being worked on during the same update that added an Anime related set name. As a reminder, we have an "Anime Legends" set that was added this update (codenamed Manga Crew).Overall, it's very interesting to see this site being worked on during the same update that added an Anime related set name.

As of now, it is unclear if Fortnite is working on its manga series or if it will join forces with existing anime series.

Another file codenamed Rumble was leaked. However, to the disappointment of many, Rumble was the codename for the newly released Street Fighter skins and had nothing to do with the anime series.

Fortnite is working on a new website that resembles Naruto Trials

Although the Rumble codename turned out to be for the Street Fighter cosmetics, Loopers can still hope for an anime crossover shortly.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



[VIA Recently a new Trials website has begun to be worked on codenamed "Kawaii 2", something interesting to note about this website is that the codename Kawaii was used for the Naruto Trials (The Nindo).[VIA @GMatrixGames & Me] Recently a new Trials website has begun to be worked on codenamed "Kawaii 2", something interesting to note about this website is that the codename Kawaii was used for the Naruto Trials (The Nindo).[VIA @GMatrixGames & Me]

As per prominent leaker iFireMonkey, Epic Games is already working on a new Trials website codenamed Kawaii 2. Interestingly, the codename Kawaii was used for Naruto Trials, in which players had to collect Nindo Points to get rewards.

iFireMonkey believes that the new Trials website could be for Naruto's new cosmetics or a new anime crossover. In the worst case, it might have no relationship with anime series and characters.

The hype for anime skins is sky-scraping at the moment, which explains why Epic Games has mentioned characters from One Piece and Attack on Titan in its recent surveys. An anime crossover seems inevitable at this point, and anime fans should start saving their V-Bucks.

