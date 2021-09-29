"My mechanics got better": Fortnite pro SypherPK explains how this gamemode helped him get better at the game

Fortnite Competitive has announced that a fan-favorite mode is coming back to the Arena. Late Game Solos and Trios will be coming back to Fortnite on October 5, 2021. Popular Fortnite Pro, SypherPK has reacted to this bit of news and said he is extremely excited for this mode to be back in Fortnite:

"It is really really fun Arena mode and it's coming back, that's awesome. Glad to hear that. I really enjoyed grinding it and I feel like my mechanics were getting better because I was constantly in action."

While most casual players would not even try out this mode, the fact that Late Game mode offers players a chance to survive and come out on top from a difficult scenario helps a lot of serious players to understand what they need to do to take on multiple enemies at the same time without any help whatsoever.

What is Late Game mode in Fortnite Arena

Late Game mode in Fortnite allows players to drop into endgames, loot up, and eliminate all other players. The zone is tiny, and players have to be quick about their ways to survive even a few minutes in this mode. It is chaotic and fast-paced, which is the main reason why pros love to play the mode.

SypherPK is one of the many content creators who will be happy to have this mode coming back to the Arena in Fortnite. The Late Game allows them to create amazing content and for regular players, this game mode is all the practice they need to come out on top and simply sharpen their skills in the game.

Fortnite players will also be able to participate in the Late Game Solos and Trios Cup that will be held on October 1 and October 2, respectively.

Fortnite players who participate in this mode will also be able to provide feedback on the mode so that issues, if any, can be fixed before the mode is launched on October 5.

