Naruto, Sasuke and Kunai weapons headed to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite fans can start counting the days as after over a month of anticipation, Naruto is finally coming to the game in Season 8. Dataminers have revealed that the Naruto collaboration is indeed taking place but the release is still a few weeks away.

Naruto was first teased when a document from the Apple v Epic Games court battle was leaked. The document contains a list of all the upcoming collaborations that Epic Games expects to release in Fortnite. Naruto was one of the biggest names on the list and since then, the community has gone bonkers waiting for the anime star to drop in the game.

However, Naruto has been confirmed by the dataminers and with the arrival of the Ramen & Ninja Scroll in Season 8, the release of the popular ninja is closer than ever.

Viatrent @Viatrent



- Ramen

- Ninja Scroll



@iFireMonkey

#Fortnite



Naruto finally

New Creative Coins added in v18.30:- Ramen- Ninja ScrollNaruto finally New Creative Coins added in v18.30:- Ramen- Ninja Scroll @iFireMonkey#FortniteNaruto finallyhttps://t.co/4HQqkGTRPn

Kunai weapon stats revealed by Fortnite dataminers, coming soon to Season 8

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed the stats for the upcoming Kunai weapon in Fortnite Season 8. The Kunai weapon will be an explosive knife. Players will be able to cause damage by throwing it in a similar fashion as seen in the Naruto anime. The Kunai is a special weapon and a favorite of Naruto in the anime series.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!



- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s- Maximum Range: 300 meters- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s- Hold Duration: 0.15s https://t.co/OxRt0Dey9p

Below are all the basic stats of the rumored Kunai weapon coming later this season in Fortnite:

Recharge Cooldown: 4s

Maximum Range: 300 meters

Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

Hold Duration: 0.15s

Naruto is also expected to be a boss on the map and players will get to interact with him, similar to other NPCs in Fortnite. Dataminers are still searching the game files to find Naruto's purported location on the map, but currently there is no intel.

Furthermore, Naruto might not be the only character coming from the anime. Other popular figures like Sasuke and Kakashi are also expected to drop in Fortnite Season 8.

The name tag found in the game files has two variations. This has led to rumors that other characters from the show might also be in line to arrive in the Item Shop.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀



Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fortnite Season 8 is up for an interesting finish and players have a bit longer to explore some of the biggest collaborations in the game to-date.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul