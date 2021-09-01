New South Korean law may have major repercussions for Fortnite vs Apple fiasco

The "Free Fortnite" movement has been gaining quite a lot of momentum over the months. Last year saw what could be the biggest and most significant event in gaming in recent years.

The Epic Games vs Apple fiasco looks forward not only to free Fortnite from Apple's monopoly but other smaller developers who want to be published on the App Store.

To jog the community's memory, this is what the entire issue was about: The Apple App Store charged a considerable amount for purchases that players made on Fortnite on Apple devices. As a result, although the game earned massive amounts, Epic itself could not turn in a major profit.

Seeing no other option, Fortnite introduced a workaround, enabling players to make in-game purchases for lower prices, thus refusing Apple a significant dig from the profit. However, this move did not sit well with the company, and they threatened to remove Fortnite from the platform.

This was followed by the famous lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple, with the verdict set to be out later this year.

To add to developments, South Korea recently passed an amendment to its Telecommunications Business Act, meaning big things for Epic and Fortnite in the longer run.

South Korea's new amendment might have good things in store for Epic Games and Fortnite

Here is basically what the amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act aims to do:

The law forbids platforms like Apple and Google from not allowing apps to use a separate in-app purchase system. Basically, the law states that apps can use built-in purchasing systems without going through the platform.

Furthermore, it also states that these platforms cannot ban apps from using alternative payment methods, and if they fail to abide, they will have to pay 3% of the revenue they have earned from South Korea as a fine.

This understandably brings excellent news for Epic and Fortnite. Although the jurisdiction of this law is limited to South Korea, it is a win nonetheless and an example.

Given the pressure on both Apple and Google for their app platform policies, the Fortnite vs Apple ordeal might weigh in favor of Epic.

