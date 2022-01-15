OG Fortnite grandpa with over 600+ Victory Royales has a concept art dedicated to him

Fortnite has proven to be a game for all ages as more and more elderly players are being discovered who have tremendous stats to support their career in the game.

A new addition to this list is the grandfather of Redditer StellerLime911, who recently posted about her grandfather's achievements on the Battle Royale game. He has stacked up 600+ Victory Royales in the game and is still going strong. StellarLime911 also made concept art dedicated to the grandfather and wishes the outfit would make it to the game one day.

Concept art for elderly Fortnite player brings together other elderly players with their tales

StellarLime911 posted the concept art 'Grim Raptor' on Reddit, and it brought multiple other elderly players together. They shared their experience playing the game with their family for the longest time.

The user also had a concept for a back bling which paid tribute to the grandfather's playing style.

'My second concept is the “Perfect Cover” back bling. Inspired by his real in-game look, the back bling is a bush (an essential strategy of his) with Bunker Jonesy inside. He pops out of the bush with an Automatic Sniper in hand when elimination is earned. Essentially, I love all my family dearly, but I wanted to commemorate my grandfather in what has become one of his greatest hobbies in recent years.'

Multiple other elderly people also dropped in to share their two cents in the comment section.

Previously, multiple elderly players have made news showing time and again that age is not a factor in video gaming. Players like GrannyNoScope, G-PA the Gamer, OldBuzzardt and Grand007pa are pretty popular in the community. They often upload videos on their social media, stream on Twitch. Each of these players is either in their 60s or 70s.

Fortnite has really made the world a smaller place, and these instances of all ages coming together make it a lot more than just a video game.

