Pizza Pit Location: Where is Pizza Pit in Fortnite Season 6

Certain Fortnite quests have players roaming the map for XP.

As with any Fortnite quest, players are rewarded with a certain amount of XP. Thankfully, most of them are around 20K and above, which is always nice, as it allows players to quickly level up in the Battle Pass. A recent set of quests by Crustina and Gutbomb requires players to visit the Pizza Pit, which can be difficult to spot if players haven’t roamed the map as intensely.

Luckily, the Pizza Pit isn’t as stashed away as some might think.

Fortnite Pizza Pit Location

(Image via Twitter)

Players will be able to complete both of these quests in seconds if they land at the Pizza Pit, which in turn racks up a total of 44K XP for them. Players will be able to find Pizza Pit right on the outskirts of Steamy Stacks and Colossal Crops. If players simply navigate in between both POIs, they will be able to quickly spot the iconic Fortnite Pizza Pit.

Simply landing there will reward players 22K XP and complete the quest by Crustina. On the other hand, if players destroy some structures at Pizza Pit, they will also gain another 22K XP. Overall, the quest gives an easy 44K XP for something as simple as landing in one spot during the same match. There are usually a handful of quests and challenges that require players to go to the same spot once or twice, and these usually always provide at least 20K XP.

Most quests usually supply players with a lot of XP, it's only a matter of knowing which ones are easy and quick to complete for faster XP. On the other hand, completing the more difficult ones also provides even more XP, giving players a better chance of unlocking more of the Battle Pass.