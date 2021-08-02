Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ali-A & others react to Ariana Grande Fortnite concert

After months of speculation, data mining and rumors, the Ariana Grande concert is finally happening in Fortnite! The Fortnite Rift Tour event will take players on a musical journey through various dimensions where "Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide."

Among the major rumors associated with Chapter 2 - Season 7 of Fortnite was the possibility of an Ariana Grande concert and the addition of a roster of new skins, supposedly including the iconic anime character Naruto.

With the concert achieving fruition, Fortnite players are left wondering what else Epic Games has in store for them.

Gear up for the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert in Fortnite

In order to make sure that almost everyone gets to attend this much-awaited concert, the event will have five showtimes spanning three days. The timings are as follows:

Friday, August 6 (6PM ET)

Saturday, August 7 (2PM ET)

Sunday, August 8 (12AM ET)

Sunday, August 8 (10AM ET)

Sunday, August 8 (6PM ET)

The Rift Tour concert is all set to be one of the most iconic events of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Valkyrae, Pokimane and the entirety of Twitter are losing it over the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert

Of course, this event is raising massive hype, and for good reason. Many Ariana Grande fans who do not play Fortnite are asking around on Twitter and installing the game, which is one of the outcomes Epic Games was going for.

Other streamers and players who have installed Fortnite have decided to get back into the game because of this event. Valkyrae stated on Twitter that she is one of them.

literally reinstalling fortnite for this — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 1, 2021

However, what broke the wholesome meter is this tweet and its reply from Pokimane:

ya maybe we can hold hands while singing or somethin? — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 1, 2021

But what immediately made things worse was a reply from a meme account, obviously referring to the 'holding hands' bit but more surreal (and disturbing):

Popular YouTuber Ali-A also joined in on the hype wagon:

It is also notable how he subtly tried to promote his YouTube channel by asking for a follow from the iconic popstar herself:

@ArianaGrande I'm big on teh YouToobz, can I have a follow? Cheers babes <3 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) May 21, 2013

Fortnite has offered a virtual stage to many iconic pop and hip-hop icons out there, Travis Scott being one of the most notable mentions. In a way, the popularity of Fortnite as a brand gets a major boost from these events as its gameplay has become rather repetitive by now.

Edited by Sabine Algur