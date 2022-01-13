Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has the perfect solution for skill based match making issues

Fortnite is a Battle Royale title that uses SBMM or Skill Based Matchmaking to bring players together in a lobby. For those unaware, SBMM is the most common matchmaking technique in the world of multiplayer video games. From Call of Duty titles to Apex legends, all the major Battle Royale games employ SBMM. While it is the most used technique, SBMM is often criticized for its unfair treatment of players.

daiidalus @murderdaiida burnt out from fortnite sbmm

died to nothing but gold stinger spam

Fortnite pits players together by taking their rank level and results from previous matches into account. However, rank on an account can be spiked up simply by completing challenges or even performing XP glitches. None of them require real skills that can be considered in a sweaty player.

Blue @MultiBlueGamer how is SBMM meant to help,,,, im getting destroyed in fortnite like im not a pro how is SBMM meant to help,,,, im getting destroyed in fortnite like im not a pro

As a result, often low-skilled players find themselves in sweaty lobbies after winning a game full of bots on the island. The SBMM code used in Fortnite is not perfect, but the community might have a few pointers that can make it right.

Hypex provides three points that can change Fortnite SBMM for the better

Popular leaker Hypex has provided a few helpful suggestions that might make the Fortnite SBMM code better in the future. Casual players often complain that their Battle Royale lobbies are so tough that it ruins the experience for them. Hypex wants Epic Games to take the editing and building capabilities of a player into account and match them according to their skill set.

HYPEX @HYPEX I thought about a crazy & dumb idea to fix SBMM in Fortnite, it should be based on things like this and not stats:



- Time took to successfully edit a build

- Succeeded to failed edits ratio

- Distance traveled while building & editing successfully I thought about a crazy & dumb idea to fix SBMM in Fortnite, it should be based on things like this and not stats:- Time took to successfully edit a build- Succeeded to failed edits ratio- Distance traveled while building & editing successfully

Stats that qualify a player to be highly skilled can often be misleading. It is always easier to kill bots and therefore stacking 20 or more kills in such a lobby is very easy. However, SBMM will process this information similar to a skilled player who is cracked at the game, stacking up more than 20 kills in a lobby full of real players. Therefore, the former player might get matched up with the really skilled players. This is not fair to casual players who simply want to enjoy a few matches.

Tasty @Ta5tyy2 I land and then always just die instantly how tf do people play solosI land and then always just die instantly how tf do people play solos 😭I land and then always just die instantly https://t.co/v1jO0D27Us

Epic Games has a reputation for listening to the community and if it decides to take Hypex's words seriously, it might bring some revolutionary changes to the matchmaking process. It would also allow players who are less skilled to gradually get better at the game, rather than getting frustrated by skilled players humiliating them in every lobby and just deciding to quit.

