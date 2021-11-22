"Ready for a holiday?": Fortnite drops cryptic coordinates on Twitter as fans try to solve the mystery

Fortnite often deals in cryptic messages. Developers are likely to send out cryptic messages, hints and teases before confirming anything outright. Fortnite news often provides official confirmation a lot later.

This is their preferred method of communication for big events, and in this case the big event appears to be Fortnite WinterFest 2021. The Fortnite Australia and New Zealand account tweeted a pair of coordinates for no apparent reason, sending followers and players into a frenzy.

Fortnite ANZ account tweets mystery coordinates, players investigate

The initial tweet arrived at 12:00 pm NZST on November 22 with the caption "Ready for a holiday?" This seems to be a tease for the upcoming holiday season, with Fortnite Winterfest looming around the corner.

However, with the holiday season coming soon, and Chapter 3 expected to arrive on December 5, the hints might be quite clear. Although with the coordinates being totally random, it could be anything.

Players immediately began researching and speculating what the coordinates could be for or what they mean. One player discovered that the coordinates are for significant locations in both Australia and New Zealand.

Rexium @RexiumFN @FortniteANZ Top is near the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Bottom is in Auckland, New Zealand @FortniteANZ Top is near the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Bottom is in Auckland, New Zealand https://t.co/WbzNmXYoWk

The first set of coordinates appears to align with the Opera House in Australia and the second set appears to be for Auckland, New Zealand. Neither of these places are significant to Fortnite at first glance. However, nothing is random with Fortnite.

The coordinates could be for the Opera House in Sydney. Image via Brittanica

This could be for a collaboration, though there's no indication what that might be for. If the coordinates are for real life locations, then the mystery thickens even further. If they're not, then there's no telling what it could be.

If it pertains to the Fortnite map, it could be signaling a map change coming to these locations.

Right now, the information surrounding this vague announcement is very slim. Fortnite players will need to stay tuned to find out more.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan