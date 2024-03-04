Rumor: Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration coming in Chapter 5 Season 2

According to the latest rumors, it would seem that another Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration is in development. This information was brought to light by Fortnite leaker/data-miner LeakySussed and reshared by the likes of iFireMonkey and ShiinaBR. Based on the details at hand, it would seem that an API spotted in the files could be related to Jujutsu Kaisen.

Since a collaboration already took place in Chapter 4 Season 3, another could very well occur. This is also taking into account that Epic Games has collaborated multiple times with anime franchises.

The pattern was repeated for Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia in the past. As such, Jujutsu Kaisen will likely get another collaboration in Chapter 5 Season 2. However, according to more Fortnite leaks, that's not all that is in development. It would seem that Epic Games has a lot more planned for Jujutsu Kaisen, and it could involve a new skin/outfit.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration to feature a tournament (Cup) in Chapter 5 Season 2

Expand Tweet

As per the information that was data-mined from the files, aside from a collaboration, a Cup could be in development as well. Based on what is known, it's possible that this Jujutsu Kaisen Cup will have cosmetics associated with it. Players will be able to obtain a new Jujutsu Kaisen skin by ranking high in the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup.

As always, skins and all relevant cosmetics will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop as well. Those unable to obtain it through the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup might have the option to buy it outright with V-Bucks. Since Epic Games followed this pattern during the last Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, it makes sense to repeat it again.

When could the next Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration begin?

Expand Tweet

The Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Cup is being developed for Chapter 5 Season 2. Hence, the collaboration will begin sometime before/after it starts. While the timeline is unknown, such events are usually reserved for mid-season. Epic Games does this to ensure the playerbase does not get bored of the in-game content.

Speaking of the upcoming Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, mythic weapons such as Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple could be added back in-game. These were the highlights in Chapter 4 Season 3, and were loved by the community. Cursed Llamas could be added as well.

Aside from these, all cosmetics from the previous collaboration will be reintroduced to the Item Shop. By the looks of things, Chapter 5 Season 2 is going to be rather eventful. If the rumors are true, the Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration will also occur next season. Fans of both these franchises will be spoilt for choice soon enough.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!