Rumors suggest Green Goblin is coming soon to Fortnite Chapter 3

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass was graced by the Spider-Man outfit and its various styles. Fans of the superhero rushed to complete the Battle Pass to unlock the outfit and equip the new Spider-Man mythic to play like the superhero on Fortnite island.

However, according to recent leaks, Spider-Man's arch-nemesis, Green Goblin, is also coming to the game, and players will have a chance to unlock the outfit as a part of the bundle once the skin is launched in the game.

The initial leak happened a few days ago, and more leaks came out a few hours ago, which show all the themed cosmetics that will accompany the skin in the Item Shop.

Green Goblin is one of Spider-Man's oldest villains and perhaps the most notorious. Marvel fans will enjoy this addition of another super-villain in their inventory once the skin is released in the game.

When can players expect the Green Goblin outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3

Popular data miners like Hypex and ShiinaBR leaked that the Green Goblin skin is coming to the game soon. They also revealed all the cosmetics that will be part of the bundle when the skin is released.

Below are all the items that will be included in the Green Goblin bundle in Chapter 3:

Green Goblin (Outfit)

Pumpkin Bomb (Back Bling)

Arm the Pumpkin! (Emote)

Attack of the Goblin (Loading Screen)

Pumpkin Pickaxe (Harvesting Tool)

Goblin Glider (Glider)

The release date for the bundle has not yet been confirmed, and Epic Games is yet to reveal this new collaboration with Marvel. However, the data miners located the outfit in the game files as part of the v19.10 patch. Therefore, players can expect this outfit to make it into the game in a week from now. Dataminers believe the outfit could have been added to a later patch if the release date was far off.

The skin price will be 1500 V-bucks which is standard for an outfit of this genre in Fortnite. As for the entire bundle with all the themed cosmetics, the typical price is 2500 V-bucks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar