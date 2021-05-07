"Sometime later this year": SypherPK explains why Naruto x Fortnite needs to happen

Recent leaks from data miners have revealed that Fortnite is all set to see the arrival of Naruto Uzumaki, and YouTuber SypherPK revealed on his channel why the inclusion of Naruto is necessary to Fortnite.

Fortnite has recently been engaged in a lawsuit against tech giant Apple. The trial revealed a number of in-game features and collaborations that were expected to be introduced to Fortnite in Season 7.

Data miners spilled that gamers might see a lot of collaboration between Fortnite and other popular culture icons. Season 6 has provided Neymar with in-game items, as well as brought Batman cosmetics.

ICYMI: New Fortnite skins, leaked in the Epic Games v. Apple trial, reveal Naruto, The Rock, LeBron James, and many more... https://t.co/16NQBrBJC8 pic.twitter.com/u4cSONwyHM — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 4, 2021

Is Naruto coming in Fortnite? SypherPK answers

The ongoing lawsuit has leaked a number of in-game files and other documents related to Fortnite, including past and future projects. One such file revealed that Neymar was supposed to be added to Fortnite in September 2020. However, he was introduced in April 2021 following the v16.30 update.

Naruto Uzumaki was a Fortnite project which was supposed to appear in the game in 2020. Since all projects got delayed, gamers can expect Naruto to make his appearance in Season 7.

A Naruto collab was also supposed to happen in Season 5 but did not happen YET!!



(via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/Sonf89sueW — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

SypherPK took to his YouTube channel to address the query about whether Naruto is coming to Fortnite or not.

SypherPK couldn’t hide his excitement while speaking about Naruto in Fortnite. He went on to reveal that he loved the show and grew up watching it. He’s a big fan and hopes that Naruto does come to Fortnite.

When the news was revealed, netizens were divided. While some were excited, others stated that including Naruto in Fortnite will ruin the former's legacy.

SypherPK addressed the issue and expressed his stance on this ongoing debate.

“At the end of the day Naruto or anything being in this game is not going to ruin it.”

SypherPK even took up the issue that although the inclusion of Naruto was supposed to happen, the project could’ve been canceled. However, he maintains an optimistic attitude and hopes that the project is still underway.

The YouTuber also revealed that the possibility of a collaboration with Lebron James has solidified following the leak of a basketball mode in Fortnite. He also hinted towards a new mode in Fortnite and possibly in-game concerts by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga after the immense success of Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Fortnite.