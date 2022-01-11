SpongeBob teased for Fortnite Chapter 3 in a Nickelodeon trailer

Fortnite has never shied away from a potential collaboration. They're frequent partners with Marvel, DC, and Star Wars and have compiled many other big-name associations. The game is full of skins from different brands, and one of the biggest cartoons ever might be joining that list.

SpongeBob SquarePants, the long-running Nickelodeon cartoon, might be joining the popular battle royale very soon. The game has added a few cartoon characters like Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty and anime characters from Naruto, so it's not unprecedented.

SpongeBob might make it to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1

The tease comes from a clip that aired a few months ago. The trailer was for a Nickelodeon game called Portal Chase, but the nod to the title is definitely present.

Nickelodeon @Nickelodeon Missing your favorite ‘toons you grew up with? Join ‘em on a video game mission in Portal Chase! NEW only on the Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe YouTube channel! at.nick.com/3mNPYnn Missing your favorite ‘toons you grew up with? Join ‘em on a video game mission in Portal Chase! NEW only on the Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe YouTube channel! at.nick.com/3mNPYnn https://t.co/Gu12uGamsg

The trailer begins with a floating vehicle with players on it moving above a city. The parallels to Fortnite are very clear. The opening image is at least a clear homage to the battle royale game. The battle bus looks like a different animation style of the same vehicle. Several players immediately picked up on the reference.

Obviously, this trailer is a little bit old. SpongeBob hasn't made it into the game yet, nor have any Nickelodeon characters.

MSF Happy Power @HappyPower



via: Paramount has apparently signed a deal with Epic Games to bring their IPs into Fortnite! The first mention was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!via: @ShiinaBR Paramount has apparently signed a deal with Epic Games to bring their IPs into Fortnite! The first mention was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!via: @ShiinaBR https://t.co/1Z1TKvlDCV

Ever since the speculated Paramount x Epic Games crossover deal, there have been rumors that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might be coming to the game. This would also pave the way for SpongeBob (not that Epic Games couldn't get SpongeBob anyway).

Gooex @LocalWhole @HappyPower @ShiinaBR So that means SpongeBob can be in Fortnite @HappyPower @ShiinaBR So that means SpongeBob can be in Fortnite 💀

The battle bus imagery has to be intentional, or Epic Games could probably sue Nickelodeon for copyright infringement. That would imply that there's at least somewhat of a working relationship between the two brands.

SpongeBob could be in the works this season (Image via Epic Games)

SpongeBob might be coming to the game very soon. A collaboration like this would be huge and Epic Games would more than likely want to keep it a secret, which is why they haven't yet released any official information.

Also Read Article Continues below

They've already collaborated with one of the biggest characters of all time in Spider-Man this season. They might be poised to do it again with SpongeBob.

Edited by R. Elahi