SypherPK Fortnite: Ingame ID, settings, keybinds, stats, K/D, Total wins and more

There are several iconic players and streamers in Fortnite, and SypherPK is one of the biggest.

SypherPK has a reputation for always playing Fortnite and being good at it, as well as just overall entertaining. Plus, he helps players learn more about Fortnite through his educational Fortnite gameplay. Taking this into account, it’s no surprise that a lot of fans want to know just how good SypherPK is, and exactly what his stats and overall settings are when he plays.

Luckily, his new stats and settings are out, allowing for players that want to follow in his footsteps, to do so.

SypherPK Fortnite Stats

Sypher PK's Stats (Image via Fortnite Tracker)

SyphherPK is a pretty well-stacked Fortnite player, as collectively, he has 6,389 wins as of today. Also, he has a 25.5% win rate, which is a fairly good number to put it lightly. SypherPK also has a total of 115,219 Fortnite eliminations, which totals to a K/D of 6.18. Typically, players try hard to keep an average K/D of 1.0, but exceeding that and maintaining close to 7.0 is extremely impressive.

I still love Fortnite 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KG5V2gtWpv — SypherPK (@SypherPK) May 11, 2021

Most of his Fortnite wins come from his solo games, and the actual number reads 4,110. He also holds 1,297 wins in the squads mode. All in all, SypherPK has a solid chunk of wins under his belt.

Fortnite Game Settings

Mouse Sensitivity Y: 10.0%

Mouse Sensitivity X: 10.0%

Targeting Sensitivity: 50%

Scope Sensitivity: 50%

Mouse DPI: 400

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

MY HEAD IS TOO BIG, still qualified though 😂 pic.twitter.com/y0fuhJUiaQ — SypherPK (@SypherPK) May 1, 2021

SypherPK Fortnite Keybinds

Use: V

Jump: Space Bar

Reload/Rotate: Mouse Wheel Button

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Sprint: Default

Harvesting Tool: Tab

Weapon Slot 1: E

Weapon Slot 2: R

Weapon Slot 3: C

Weapon Slot 4: X

Weapon Slot 5: Z

Building Wall: Q

Building Floor: Mouse Button 4

Building Stairs: Mouse Button 5

Building Roof: Left Shift

Trap Slot: T

Edit on Release: Off

Building Edit: F / Mouse Wheel Up

Reset Edit: Right Click / Mouse Wheel Up

Inventory: 3

Map: M

Repair: Caps Lock

Emote: B