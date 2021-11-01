SypherPK teases Fortnite Chapter 3, 'proves' it's starting on December 5

There's been a popular rumor that Fortnite Chapter 3 will be a lot sooner than players thought. Fortnite Chapter 1 lasted ten seasons, finishing on Chapter X, and it seemed more than likely that Fortnite Chapter 2 would follow the same path, but one chapter doesn't exactly set the trend. Chapter 2 and any other chapters could last as long or as short as Epic Games wants them to.

Now, there seems to be some evidence to the theory that Chapter 2 Season 9 and Season X won't exist. Chapter 3 Season 1 could be the very next chapter in Fortnite. Here's what players can know so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming next, teases SypherPK and others

SypherPK, a Fortnite pro and content creator, recently released a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!". He lays out the evidence of his claim in that video.

For starters, he points out that Epic Games seems to be working on entirely new game mechanics and items that would make a new chapter all the more likely. The game changes from season to season, but never more so than from chapter to chapter.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Apparently Epic isn't working on weapons mods/attachments only, there will also be cars attachments such as new tiers that have different behaviors for Dirt, Grass & Road & hard to get popped, also other car attachments like Mounted Guns.. Will update you later if there's more! Apparently Epic isn't working on weapons mods/attachments only, there will also be cars attachments such as new tiers that have different behaviors for Dirt, Grass & Road & hard to get popped, also other car attachments like Mounted Guns.. Will update you later if there's more!

This is a bit of an old leak, but these changes need time to be worked on and time to be implemented, so now it makes perfect sense. Plus, if they're moving into a new chapter, it's the ideal time to add them.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".



It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item! Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item!

This leak is more recent and would change how the game is played. An entirely new game mechanic like this could hint that a new chapter is coming. Regardless, there's plenty of new additions on the horizon that make a new chapter more than likely.

Fortnite often uses content creators for news, and it wouldn't be a shock if SypherPK and others, like Tabor Hill, knew something that players didn't. At the end of the video, SypherPK says, "See you on the flip side," which could indicate a new chapter is next. He seems to have even more information in the comments, and Tabor Hill is convinced of a new chapter.

Fortnite content creators Tabor Hill and SypherPK tease a new chapter (Image via SypherPK on YouTube)

While it would be surprising to many, this change has a lot of people excited over the future of Fortnite. Whether it's Chapter 2 Season 9 or Chapter 3 Season 1, the future of Fortnite looks very bright.

