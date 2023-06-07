"Talking to kids on Fortnite about genitals": Infamous Dr. Witnesser under fire after controversial video

Fortnite YouTuber Dr. Witnesser is no stranger to controversy. The content creator has been recently criticized for releasing a What is a woman? Fortnite Edition video on his channel. As of this writing, his YouTube channel has over 20,000 subscribers, yet most of his videos get only 100-200 views. However, the latest video has taken off, getting over 10,000 views in two days.

Dr. Witnesser's gaming channel is mostly focused on him talking to other players in popular video games. He was criticized before for preaching Christianity in Epic Games' battle royale title, but it doesn't seem he will stop making content anytime soon.

His latest video was inspired by What Is A Woman, an online film recently released for free on Twitter. The content creator discussed women with other players and asked them to share their thoughts. However, this hasn't gone as well as he'd hoped.

Controversial Fortnite player was criticized for his latest video

Dr. Witnesser is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, the content creator was banned from Twitch for preaching Christianity in Fortnite. The incident escalated so much that the YouTuber sued Twitch and Amazon.

His latest video has received a lot of criticism as well. He talked about many things regarding women to other players in the video, and many other players found his behavior suspicious.

kurtis conner @kurtisconner 𝘿𝙧𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙧 @DrWitnesser #WhatIsAWoman

I went into Fortnite and asked people about the most recent documentary and ultimately, what is a women?



Full video here: #Fortnite Edition!I went into Fortnite and asked people about the most recent documentary and ultimately, what is a women?Full video here: youtu.be/olWnmXfNahM #WhatIsAWoman #Fortnite Edition!I went into Fortnite and asked people about the most recent documentary and ultimately, what is a women?Full video here: youtu.be/olWnmXfNahM https://t.co/RLPyR03Jsb dude is in his 40’s talking to kids on fortnite about genitals he needs to be put on a list twitter.com/drwitnesser/st… dude is in his 40’s talking to kids on fortnite about genitals he needs to be put on a list twitter.com/drwitnesser/st…

Many Twitter users think the content creator's hard drive should be checked.

ky🧚🏻‍♀️ @thicknotthicc @kurtisconner someone needs to check this guys files @kurtisconner someone needs to check this guys files

Talking to children about women's reproductive organs is a rather odd choice. Due to this, it's no surprise that many people think authorities should check his drives and files.

Others have made fun of Dr. Witnesser and his experience with women.

mars seeley @mars_seeley @kurtisconner Bro is asking what a woman is because he has never got one before @kurtisconner Bro is asking what a woman is because he has never got one before 💀

Some people made fun of his grammar.

em🩵🍳 @MlNTYMARK women is plural woman is singular @kurtisconner also spelling it wrongwomen is plural woman is singular @kurtisconner also spelling it wrong😭😭😭 women is plural woman is singular

IG: drav3n_loverboi @stfusummer2 @kurtisconner Using the plural form of woman when it should be singular is how you know their opinion doesn’t matter @kurtisconner Using the plural form of woman when it should be singular is how you know their opinion doesn’t matter

Dr. Witnesser was banned from Twitch for telling a Muslim child they would burn in hell. Many people did not forget it and believed that he should stop forcing religion on others.

Aud 🌸 @coffinstain @kurtisconner Isn’t this the guy who was forcing religion on people playing online games? @kurtisconner Isn’t this the guy who was forcing religion on people playing online games?💀💀

VandamTheLad @VandamLad @kurtisconner this is also the same guy who said a muslim kid was going to hell for being muslim btw @kurtisconner this is also the same guy who said a muslim kid was going to hell for being muslim btw

The latest video is the most popular on Dr. Witnesser's YouTube channel. He's posted over 500 videos, yet most have averaged up to 200 views.

Considering how popular the video has been, it's unlikely that the YouTuber will stop posting controversial content. However, he'll have to be more careful about his topics since Fortnite has many underage players.

Poll : 0 votes