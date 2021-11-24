Tfue hints at return for Fortnite 'The End' event

The Fortnite countdown timer appeared recently, sparking debate amongst the players. This could be one of the biggest live events in the game's history and could trigger the most significant change to the map and the game that Fortnite has experienced yet.

Tons of big streamers and players are getting really excited for this event, but one person's interest, in particular, has shocked and pleased fans. Tfue, one of the most popular streamers in the world, hasn't been very active in Fortnite for a long time. With the announcement of Fortnite The End, and the appearance of the Fortnite countdown timer, Tfue's teased a return to the battle royale.

Why is there a countdown timer in Fortnite? What it means for players and streamers

The countdown timer is counting down to the finale for Chapter 2 Season 8. The game is heading for an explosive finale that will signal the end of the chapter and potentially the end of Fortnite as players know it.

The Cube Queen is set to cause serious damage to the island, which could revitalize the player base and restore the game to its former glory. Even the announcement of Fortnite The End has Tfue, who hasn't been a part of Fortnite in for a long time, considering a return to the game.

Tfue @Tfue Should I return to Fortnite for “THE END”? Should I return to Fortnite for “THE END”? https://t.co/OhMOFPWWmT

It's unclear if he has inside information on exactly what is going to happen, but it's highly unlikely. What's more likely is the fact that he's just as excited about it as everyone else and wants to play the game again. That's arguably just as exciting as the live event.

Fortnite The End is poised to be a huge event for Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The tweet, while not solidifying his return, has excited fans, followers, and other streamers. Fortnite's creative and professional scenes haven't been the same in a while, so Tfue's return could be exactly what it needs.

RickAhChet @RickAhChet @Tfue @Tfue you have no idea how good this game is becoming again. You definitely need to return full time. Not only would you views sky rocket but you alone would bring back so many players to the game @Tfue @Tfue you have no idea how good this game is becoming again. You definitely need to return full time. Not only would you views sky rocket but you alone would bring back so many players to the game

Zach @zach_2317 @Tfue Yes we need tfue in chapter 3 fortnite was so much better on twitch with you @Tfue Yes we need tfue in chapter 3 fortnite was so much better on twitch with you

The game is in a good place and getting older players to return and revitalize the fans is a huge plus. Fortnite has been doing everything right lately, from collaborations to live events, and Tfue's return would be the cherry on top of an extremely successful run for Fortnite.

Edited by R. Elahi