The demand for a FNAF collaboration grows among Fortnite players, and it just might happen

The implementation of Creative mode has opened Fortnite up to a world of possibilities. More than a year after Battle Royale was released, Creative was introduced, allowing players to create tons of different game modes.

Instead of the typical 100-player PvP, Creative maps have been made for Prop Hunt, Deathruns, Horror, and more. The possibilities are endless. With the recent Impostors Mode, it's even more likely that different games could collaborate with Fortnite to introduce another new game mode.

Five Nights at Freddie's is a popular game with players asking for an official collaboration. There are rumors of that happening, which would arguably be a huge success.

FNAF x Fortnite collaboration requests continue to grow

Five Nights at Freddie's is one of the most popular horror games in all of gaming. With players already using Creative to make horror maps, an FNAF-themed map won't be too much of a challenge.

If Epic Games were to officially partner with FNAF, the map would be the best quality and have the best gameplay. For reference, look no further than the Impostors Mode. Epic introduced an Among Us-themed map that was a huge success.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz This needs to happen This needs to happen https://t.co/I7HPS5lKNT

With calls for an FNAF collaboration growing, Fortnite will likely increase its popularity with an official collaboration. All the rumors and requests have led a few prominent leakers to believe that a partnership is on the way sometime soon.

ChigusaFN @AnimeLegendFN



-FNAF

-Fall Guys

-Morbius

-Among Us

-Lady Gaga

-Tory Lanez

-Moon Knight

-Peacemaker

-Back To The Future



Via Upcoming collabs (Not Confirmed)-FNAF-Fall Guys-Morbius-Among Us-Lady Gaga-Tory Lanez-Moon Knight-Peacemaker-Back To The FutureVia @SentinelCentral Upcoming collabs (Not Confirmed) -FNAF -Fall Guys -Morbius-Among Us -Lady Gaga-Tory Lanez-Moon Knight-Peacemaker-Back To The FutureVia @SentinelCentral

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. The Battle Royale game has partnered with Moncler, Ferrari, Marvel, and Street Fighter. Adding FNAF to that list would likely be very easy.

Skins and other cosmetics, as well as an official game mode, would likely draw FNAF gamers to the game and make the existing players very happy.

Both an FNAF game mode and the skins would be popular (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

It is an unconfirmed collaboration, so this is all speculation. However, the developers often give players what they want, FNAF. Time will tell if the developers listen this time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar