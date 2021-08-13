The fastest way to get hit by a moving vehicle in Fortnite (Free Guy challenges)

Free Guy challenge has recently arrived in Fortnite, and while some of it is quite easy, others take a little bit of effort. One such challenge is getting hit by moving cars in the game, and it certainly can get tricky if players don't know about the shortcut.

When the ATM Ryan Reynolds from Free Guy gives players this challenge, they naturally think they will have to find an enemy driving a car and jump in front of it. Finding someone driving a vehicle in Fortnite and making sure you get hit by them certainly sounds like an uphill task.

"As an NPC, I've been hit by cars more time than I can even count. Sure, it's soul crushing, but you know what? Everyone loves it. So, get out there and make today's commute count."

Fortunately, uphill is exactly what players need to complete this Fortnite Free Guy challenge quickly and move on to others without sweating how to come under a moving car.

Fortnite Free Guy challenge: How to come under a moving car?

Instead of looking for an enemy driving the car, players can themselves come under a moving vehicle and complete the Fortnite Free Guy challenge. There is no requirement in the challenge that an enemy should drive the car.

Steps to come under a moving can result in Fortnite (Free Guy challenge)

Find a stationary vehicle far away from enemies Build a slanted ramp upwards Get in the vehicle and drive it up the ramp Jump out of the vehicle and onto the ground once you're at the top Stand at the bottom of the ramp and wait for the vehicle to hit you

Following the steps above should do the trick, and players can complete the simple challenge within a few minutes of landing. This could be made even easier if players drop into a vehicle compound with an ATM close by.

One such spot is the gas station West of the Holly Hatchery location on the southwest side of the map. Completing all the Free Guy challenges in Fortnite will reward players with exciting new items.

While Guy was too busy to arrive in Fortnite, the Dude flexes his way into the Item Shop tonight at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/g3caMBFYlU — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 12, 2021

The movie starring Ryan Reynolds is basically based on an NPC character in a video game. It has cameo appearances from Ninja, Pokimane, and Jacksepticeye, making it special for most gamers out there.

