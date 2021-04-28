The state of Fortnite competitive in 2021

Fortnite competitive is one of the sides of Fortnite that gets a lot of attention from all players.

When joining any Fortnite competitive mode, chances are players are fighting to win a cash cup or something exclusive for in-game use. Although Fortnite competitive modes like Cash Cups are well known, other competitive modes such as the Fortnite Champion Series are also a major hit with players across the community.

Luckily, there are at least two to right now for anyone wanting to join any Fortnite competitive mode.

Fortnite Competitive

First off, the Neymar Jr Cup is the first competitive mode that is starting today. The competitive mode will start at 9:00 PDT and is available on all platforms and is playable in all regions.

On the official Fortnite website, this competitive mode is limited to Europe, but many more regions are listed according to official rules.

He can be contained no more!



Starting April 27, Battle Pass owners can earn the @neymarjr Outfit and other items from his Set.



Read about what's happening in @FNCreate and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup where you can win a custom-designed soccer boot ⚽https://t.co/pnDCYwkgpk pic.twitter.com/FkiH0Emfdo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2021

Though not entirely a “Cash Cup'', the Neymar Jr Cup will give players from each official winning round a custom-designed pair of football boots. Plus, anyone who scores eight points will receive a ‘Spin Winner’ emote as well.

Fortnite competitive on Twitter recently had some issues with the cup on players not being able to join. However, it has since been resolved.

The issue with queueing in Neymar Jr. Cup in the OCE region has been resolved. We will be extending the event window by 1 hour to make up for the lost time. pic.twitter.com/l47vsJXwwQ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 28, 2021

On the other end, the official Fortnite Champion Series for the Chapter 2 – Season 6 Qualifiers round has started and allows players to enter if they please. Any trio or group could have entered already. It started on April 22nd for those in the Middle East.

Those who win the Qualifiers round in this Fortnite competitive mode will continue to the Semifinals. If they win that, luckily, they make it to the Finals from May 28 - 30.

The path to #FNCS Champion begins tomorrow!



Here are the Official Rules for Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS: https://t.co/jSLf36Sc1S — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 21, 2021

Of course, the winners of the Fortnite Champion Series have a cash prize. Depending on the region, first place winners could go anywhere from $22,000 to $300,000 in cash prizes.