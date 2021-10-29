The Tiny Fortnite chair could be the key to defeating Cube Queen, reveals new leak

The quest to understand what's coming next in Fortnite continues as players are utterly confused by the whole operation by the Cube Queen. Still situated above the Convergence POI, the Cube Queen does not move to perform any destructible activities that will help players understand what she is planning to do on the island.

However, a new leak has surfaced that shows a punchcard quest from Torin and reveals an interesting bit of information that many would not think is a plausible solution against the Cube Queen in Fortnite Season 8.

Tiny chair on hill might be the weapon against the Cube Queen in Fortnite Season 8

A tiny chair on the top of the hill near Dorty Docks is getting a lot of attention as the new leak suggests it might be the weapon required to defeat the Cube Queen this season.

While it seems very unlikely that a chair is the ultimate weapon, it is also incredibly ridiculous to think of a final match-up where a chair is the last line of defense for the island.

The chair has however grown in size, along with the Teddy sitting on it watching the telescope.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral The chair has reverted back to its original state! The chair has reverted back to its original state! https://t.co/tPTj1i1t1P

The Torin punchcard leak along with the chair growing has sprouted this theory that the hilltop chair near Dirty Docks has something to do with the climatic end of this season.

Others have suggested that the Chair mentioned in the leaked punchcard is either Midas' chair or Torin's office chair that was stolen during the season.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist

#Fortnite • Midas' Golden Chair has made a strange appearance in the top of the Authority with some more Shadow posters and logos put back up. What could this mean? And who are the two side chairs for? • Midas' Golden Chair has made a strange appearance in the top of the Authority with some more Shadow posters and logos put back up. What could this mean? And who are the two side chairs for?#Fortnite https://t.co/CExiY3TT6e

Fortnite players will have to wait for the Cube Queen to make some moves before anything can be confirmed about the future of the island. Dr. Slone is expected to be involved in the front during the fight against the Cube Queen from the Last Reality.

Hop into Fortnite Season 8 and take part in all the action before the Cube Queen can unleash all her power to try and take over and turn the entire island like the Convergence POI.

Edited by Rohit Mishra