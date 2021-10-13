Top 5 rare Fortnite skins that are 'sweat' approved 

Fortnite skins are important to the game. They can provide another level of fun for the player and often help them identify a little better. For example, the Marvel skins are so popular because people identify with them and want to be known as Marvel fans. Moreover, they can identify players as part of a group of players, both good and bad. Sweats are a dominant group in Fortnite, and their skins can often be an indicator of that.

There are rare Fortnite skins that players don't have, and many sweats use those to show off how long they've played or how good they are. Here are five examples of those.

Five rare and sweaty Fortnite skins

5) Dark Voyager

This skin debuted in the battle pass for Chapter 1 Season 3, making it one of the oldest skins in the game. There weren't nearly as many players then, so not many people even had the battle pass. It was Tier 70, so it was no easy feat to acquire. Plus, it's black with a bright orange tinge, making it stand out and easier to see, but a sweat isn't worried about being seen.

4) Galaxy

The Galaxy skin was only available for a select group of players (Image via Epic Games)

The Galaxy skin was free for players who bought a new Samsung Galaxy phone at the time and played Fortnite. So right off the bat, it wasn't available to a lot of players. It quickly developed a sweaty reputation and has become quite rare, making it an excellent sweaty skin.

3) The Reaper

This skin also dates back to Chapter 1 Season 3. The John Wick look-alike (the actual John Wick skin was added much later) dubbed the Reaper was the tier 100 skin, so players who wear it are pretty skilled as it takes some effort to get the top skin. They're also long-time players, which makes them even more likely to be a sweat. It's only been seen in that battle pass, so it's pretty rare.

2) Omega

Fully customized Omega skins are somewhat rare and definitely sweaty (Image via Epic Games)

Long before Fortnite was collaborating with nearly every superhero, they made their own. Omega was the top skin for Chapter 1 Season 4, and he is a pretty sweaty skin. The customization options, age, and rarity make it a popular skin in the sweaty community. Not many of these are seen in-game anymore, but they're still out there.

1) Black Knight

The Black Knight is probably the rarest skin in the game (Image via Epic Games)

The Black Knight was the top skin in the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass, but not everyone who reached that level acquired it. It had to be then bought with V-Bucks, so not many people have this skin. It's arguably the rarest skin in the game. Its age and rarity make it the perfect flex for a sweat, so they should be cautious if players ever see one in a game.

