Top 5 Winter-themed Fortnite skins fans would love to see this Christmas

Winter is coming, and Fortnite players are ready for seasonal rewards. The game often celebrates Christmas by giving away gifts that include free cosmetics. There have been several Christmas themed skins in the past, including Lieutenant Evergreen, Yule Trooper, Merry Marauder and Gingerbread Raider.

Here are some new winter and Christmas themed skins that fans would love to see.

A Santa Clause skin would be ideal for Fortnite's Winter collection

5) Christmas Colors for Toona Fish

Toona Fish could be Christmas colored for the Holiday season. Image via Epic Games

Toona Fish, the customizable skin from Chapter 2 Season 8, is completely colorless until players choose some of their own. However, having a blue, red and green color palette for it will fit perfectly this Holiday season.

4) Elf

Elf is one of the most famous Christmas movies of all time, and the fact that it hasn't gotten a collaboration yet is surprising. A collaboration will allow Fortnite to create a "Buddy the Elf" skin. No one says Christmas quite like an elf, and there are no elves more iconic than Buddy.

It's a match made in heaven and Fortnite should get that going this winter. Despite having a cosmetic that is clearly inspired by Buddy, there needs to be an actual Buddy skin.

3) Frosty the Snowman

Frosty the Snowman, iconic winter character. (Image via IMDb)

This one might be a bit trickier since the shape of a snowman doesn't quite lend itself to a Fortnite skin. However, snow is synonymous with winter, and no one personifies the former more than Frosty.

The character goes beyond the Christmas festivities and would make a good addition. There are snowman skins in the game, but none for Frosty.

2) Frosty Battle Hound

Battle Hound should get a Frosty variant. (Image via Epic Games)

There has been a Frosty Legends pack, but it only includes three Fortnite skins. Having said that, Battle Hound is one of the most iconic Fortnite skins in the game and has a Molten variant. Therefore, it warrants a Frosty one as well. This will instantly become one of the more popular additions to the game.

1) Santa Claus

Santa is the embodiment of Christmas. There are a plethora of Christmas movies and nearly all of them involve this iconic figure. He's a fictional character that transcends media, so a collaboration wouldn't be a prerequisite.

Fortnite should introduce a Santa Claus skin sooner rather than later. Sergeant Winter is the closest one, but that seems like a pale imitation of the famous figure's influence.

With such a rich crop of winter characters, Fortnite can afford to be creative and adventurous. Adding any of these will further boost the game's popularity.

